Did you miss your iPhone's alarm? You're not alone.

TL;DR Some iPhone owners are reporting that their alarms aren’t working.

The issue seems to affect a variety of old and new iPhones running iOS 17 to iOS 17.2.

Pretty much all smartphones have built-in alarm clocks, and millions of people rely on this feature to get their day started. Unfortunately, it sounds like plenty of iPhone owners are reporting broken alarm functionality.

Loads of Redditors on the iPhone subreddit have reported issues with the alarm on their iPhones. These users report that the alarms are either failing to go off at all or that the phone screen lights up but there’s no sound.

The issue doesn’t seem to be restricted to specific iPhones, as people with older handsets also seem to be suffering from the problem. In fact, even iPhone XR and iPhone 11 series owners reported that their alarms weren’t working. It also doesn’t seem to be limited to the brand-new iOS 17.2 update, as some iPhone owners in the thread have claimed this issue occurs on iOS 17 too.

Redditors have offered a variety of solutions and workarounds to the problem. Some users recommend disabling the attention-aware functionality, while others recommend turning off the Standby Mode. Other users have also recommended switching from a custom alarm sound to one of the stock alarm sounds, or deleting some alarms if you’ve got plenty of them that go off in a short duration.

Either way, we hope Apple addresses the problem if it is indeed caused by iOS 17 or iOS 17.2. We’ve also got a few other workarounds you can try if your iPhone alarm isn’t working.

