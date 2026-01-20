Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
iPhone 18 Pro may not abandon Apple's signature Dynamic Island, after all
42 minutes ago
- The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will feature smaller Dynamic Island cutouts that will still be centered, a new leak claims.
- A previous leak implied the phones would shift the cutout to the left corner of the display.
- The phones are likely to be released this September.
Yesterday, we saw a leak that said Apple’s next flagship phone, the iPhone 18 Pro, might tuck its Face ID sensor under the display, in the process shrinking the now-trademark Dynamic Island cluster and shifting it to the left. Today, another leak corroborates part of that story while contradicting another.
Apple news account AppleTrack has posted on Twitter about a fresh leak that says the iPhone 18 Pro series will indeed have the Face ID illuminator and sensor positioned under display pixels. Contrary to yesterday’s leak, though, this one claims that the visible Dynamic Island cutout will stay in the middle of the display.
The illuminator and sensor for the iPhone 18 Pro’s facial recognition array will apparently be positioned toward the left side of the display, judging by images shared by AppleTrack. The account says that the previous interpretation, that the entire Dynamic Island cutout will be pushed to the left side of the screen, was “apparently mistranslated.”
Dynamic Island is NOT going anywhere.As expected, iPhone 18 Pro keeps the centered selfie camera. Face ID moves left, possibly partly under-display. That likely means a smaller Dynamic Island. https://t.co/TCu300Uqny pic.twitter.com/O5O0hq5Q1Q— Private Talky (@privatetalky) January 20, 2026
Apple content creator Private Talky tweeted an image of what the iPhone 18 Pro’s Dynamic Island cutout could look like, as described by the leak AppleTrack shared. It’s certainly smaller than the same cutout on last year’s iPhone 17 series, though still distinctly pill-shaped.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch this September, in keeping with Apple’s typical release cadence. Reports indicate that the standard iPhone 18 might not hit store shelves until early 2027, however.
