iPhone 18 Pro may not abandon Apple's signature Dynamic Island, after all

Yesterday, we saw a leak that said Apple’s next flagship phone, the iPhone 18 Pro, might tuck its Face ID sensor under the display, in the process shrinking the now-trademark Dynamic Island cluster and shifting it to the left. Today, another leak corroborates part of that story while contradicting another.

Apple news account AppleTrack has posted on Twitter about a fresh leak that says the iPhone 18 Pro series will indeed have the Face ID illuminator and sensor positioned under display pixels. Contrary to yesterday’s leak, though, this one claims that the visible Dynamic Island cutout will stay in the middle of the display.