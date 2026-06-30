Massive Apple leak just gave us even more alleged iPhone 18 Pro images, showing off colors and more

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Cyber group World Leaks reportedly leaked over 200,000 files totaling 630GB from Apple manufacturing partner Tata Electronics, exposing internal blueprints and drop-test videos.

New images from the leak reveal a finalized Cherry Red finish alongside a black variant, while schematics indicate a smaller Dynamic Island achieved by placing the infrared flooder under the display.

The iPhone 18 Pro will allegedly also adopt WMCM packaging to move the DRAM next to the A20 Pro SoC, improving heat dissipation alongside a seemingly larger vapor chamber.

One of Apple’s most important manufacturing partners, Tata Electronics, recently suffered a data breach that is said to have exposed confidential files related to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. Leakers have shared videos of the unreleased iPhone 18 Pro undergoing internal drop testing, and now more leaks are appearing online, showing off the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro colors and even the smaller Dynamic Island.

Leaker EarlyAppleLeaks has shared images on X of what is said to be the “Cherry Red” iPhone 18 Pro.

Further, the leaker has also shared an older “bergundy” color for the iPhone 18 Pro that is said to be referenced in many previous leaks.

This color is said to have been one of the many in CMF testing, but doesn’t appear to have made the cut for final production. Instead, the “Cherry Red” color is said to have been finalized.

Over in their Discord channel, the leaker has also shared a close-up of the purported Cherry Red color on the iPhone 18 Pro:

There’s also a black colored iPhone 18 Pro shared on Discord by the leaker:

The iPhone 18 Pro series was also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, and this image shared by EarlyAppleLeaks on their Discord channel adds weight to the rumor.

Other files from the Tata leak corroborate the smaller Dynamic Island, as the infrared flooder is said to be mounted under the display on the side, as shared on X by user ldt:

Schematics related to the motherboard indicate that Apple is moving towards adopting WMCM (Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, which allows the DRAM to be moved to the side of the Apple A20 Pro SoC, as shared on X by user ldt:

This should improve heat dissipation, as the SoC now makes better contact with the vapor chamber, which is also reportedly larger on the iPhone 18 Pro. Reddit user techkernels has shared even more images of the internals, from which the diagram below best showcases the SoC packaging change:

While previous iPhones have also had many details leaked in the run-up to launch, usually in the form of spec leaks, CAD files, and dummy units, this iPhone 18 Pro leak is the biggest in recent Apple history as these detailed schematics, blueprints, and pre-release test videos are ordinarily not available (even after launch!). We expect more information on the iPhone 18 Pro and other upcoming Apple products to flow through as the leak by cyber group World Leaks reportedly comprises over 200,000 files totalling over 630GB.

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