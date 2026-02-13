iPhone 17e renders are here, and they might make you rethink that Pixel 10a pre-order

TL;DR Leaked renders of the upcoming iPhone 17e reveal a modern design with Dynamic Island and no notch.

Despite entry-level pricing starting at $599, notable upgrades include a new A19 chip, MagSafe support, and an improved front camera.

The device maintains some weaker specs like a basic display, but it aims to be Apple’s budget contender against phones like Google’s Pixel 10a.

While hot markets like China and India have plenty of options in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment, the US market has to make do with limited choice. This is why phones like the Pixel 10a get people excited, as they bring the Google experience to a lower price tag. Google is launching the Pixel 10a on February 18, but Apple is also preparing for a showdown with the upcoming iPhone 17e. Specifications for the iPhone 17e have already leaked, and now we have more details about its design, including color renders.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from FPT has shared renders and pricing information for the upcoming iPhone 17e.

The iPhone 17e is said to be a model designed to capture a larger market share for Apple by providing a more affordable entry point into the iOS experience. The iPhone 16e, despite its humble specifications, seemingly captured 11% of iPhone’s market share as claimed in the video, marking it as a better success than the erstwhile iPhone SE models.

The video reiterates that Apple is getting rid of the display notch in favor of Dynamic Island, giving the iPhone 17e a much more modern front look (though, if the iPhone 16e is any indication, the phone will have substantial bezels). The Dynamic Island will also house Apple’s new 18MP Centre Stage front camera, which debuted on the iPhone 17 series — this is, frankly, a big deal for the teens and young adults who will be picking up the iPhone 17e as their first phone.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 17e will stick with a 6.1-inch 60Hz display, which will inarguably be its weakest spec. The phone is also expected to keep its single 48MP rear camera, but may offer better image quality thanks to the newer SoC.

One big highlight upgrade this year is expected to be MagSafe support (with wireless charging), which will lower the barrier to entry into Apple’s magnetic accessory ecosystem.

Other key upgrades expected on the iPhone 17e include a lower-binned Apple A19 chip, 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features, and Apple’s C1X networking chip. The iPhone 17e is expected to retain its 4,000mAh battery.

The leak says the iPhone 17e will start at $599, likely for its 128GB variant, just as the iPhone 16e did. The phone will be available in the standard Black and White colors, though the leak also mentions a potential Lavender hero color.

iPhone 17e’s leaked price is still $100 higher than the Pixel 10a’s expected starting price, but the iPhone 17e will feature a significantly more powerful processor. We’ll have to wait for both companies to announce their products and their final prices, but so far, it’s not looking too good for the Pixel 10a, though the Pixel 10 stands a better chance.

