The iPhone 17 may not end up as thin as Apple was hoping

TL;DR Apple was reportedly planning to make the iPhone 17 “significantly thinner.”

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple has delayed its plans to use space-saving RCC components in the new iPhone.

There’s no indication, at the moment, of when Apple might begin using RCC in future iPhone models.

After Apple launched a slim iPad Pro in May, it was reported that the tech giant was also looking to slim down the iPhone scheduled for 2025 and other Apple devices. However, it appears that Apple’s plans might have run into a hitch.

A recent post from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on X (formerly Twitter) notes that Apple has once again delayed its plans to use resin-coated copper (RCC) components in its future iPhone. Using RCC components would help the Cupertino-based firm cut down on internal space requirements, allowing for potentially slimmer designs or even larger batteries in future iPhones.

It appears that concerns over durability and fragility are the reasons behind Apple’s decision. In his post on X, Kuo stated, “Update: Due to the inability to meet Apple’s high-quality requirements, the new iPhone 17 in 2025 will not use RCC as the PCB motherboard material.”

Initially, it was rumored this technology would be used in the iPhone 16, but it was then delayed for the iPhone 17. Another delay means Apple users might have to wait longer for the slimmer design to materialize.

Kuo doesn’t say if Apple is now planning to use RCC in the iPhone for 2026. So it’s currently unknown if we could see it in the iPhone 18 or if this is a more long-term delay.

