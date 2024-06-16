Apple plans to 'significantly' slim down the iPhone 17 and other devices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple reportedly wants the iPhone 17 to be significantly thinner.

The company is also working on making the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch thinner.

The plan is to make these devices the thinnest and lightest in their categories across the industry.

When Apple launched the new thinner iPad Pro in May, it harkened back to the days when Apple was focused on making its devices as thin as possible. It seems that mentality is making a comeback as the company plans to also shrink the iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch.

While Apple’s update to the iPad Pro makes the tablet thinner, it also manages to maintain the same battery life as older models and fits in an M4 chip to make it as powerful as a desktop. In short, Apple found a way to cut the size of the tablet down without having to make any sacrifices. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple believes it can do the same with its other products.

Gurman’s sources claim that the Cupertino-based firm is focusing on developing a “significantly thinner” phone for 2025 in time for the iPhone 17. This reportedly will be only a part of a wider effort that will also slim down the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch. Gurman adds that Apple intends to make these devices the thinnest and lightest in their categories across the industry.

This information would fall in line with a forecast made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in late 2023. In his prediction, Kuo claimed that the company would use thinner motherboard technology in the high-end iPhone 17 models.

