The iPhone 17 series could get a big selfie camera boost

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An Apple analyst has claimed that the iPhone 17 series will get a 24MP selfie camera across the board.

By contrast, the iPhone 15 series ships with a 12MP selfie camera.

The iPhone 15 series all offer the same 12MP selfie camera, but it seems like Apple could change things up with the iPhone 17 line in 2025.

MacRumors obtained a research note from Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and the analyst asserts that all four iPhone 17 models will pack a 24MP selfie camera. This camera is said to offer six plastic lens elements.

There’s no word on other details (e.g. sensor size, pixel size), but this could be a handy upgrade. Many phones offer selfie cameras with a wide field of view (ideal for group selfies), but also let you crop in for more conventional selfies. So a higher resolution selfie camera could make for more detailed cropped selfies.

A higher resolution selfie camera could also potentially make for improved low-light snaps via pixel binning. Although a pixel-binned 24MP shot is equivalent to an 8MP snap.

This wouldn’t be the highest resolution selfie camera in the smartphone space, as we’ve previously seen phones with 32MP, 40MP, and even 50MP selfie cameras. Samsung, in particular, offered a 40MP selfie camera on its Ultra phones. But the Galaxy S24 Ultra has since reverted to a 12MP lens. So we’re curious to see what’s the megapixel sweet spot for selfie cameras.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments