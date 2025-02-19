iPhone 17 series could finally get an upgrade that Android flagships have had for years

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Apple just unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 16e. It features several significant upgrades that could give Android mid-rangers a run for their money. Apple aims to do the same with its next-gen iPhone lineup by offering a few noteworthy changes that could give the iPhone 17 series an edge over competing Android phones. However, one particular feature that Apple plans to implement on its next-gen iPhones has been available on Android flagships for several years.

A fresh leak suggests Apple could finally offer reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 series. The company is reportedly testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro, but there’s no confirmation on whether the feature will be activated when the devices hit the shelves later this year.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Apple has considered offering reverse wireless charging support on its iPhones. 9to5Mac reports that the company first added the components required for the feature on the iPhone 12 series but did not activate full reverse wireless charging support. The feature could only charge the MagSafe Battery Pack and did not work with AirPods or other Qi-certified devices.

Later on, it was rumored that Apple was working on a more advanced version and planned to implement it on the iPhone 14 series. However, it missed that deadline as well. It seems the company might finally be able to offer it on the upcoming iPhone 17 series, but we’ll have to wait a few months to know for sure.

Apple is reportedly planning several big changes for its next-gen flagship lineup, with leaks suggesting the devices could feature a new camera design and an aluminum unibody frame. A slim “Air” model measuring just 5.5mm at its thinnest point and featuring a Google Pixel-like camera bar could also join this year’s lineup.

