Coming full circle: iPhone 17 Pro may copy this Google Pixel design choice

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a design leak, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max may drop the titanium frame in favor of an aluminum-made one.

The upcoming flagships could also retire the squircle-shaped, 3D glass camera bump and opt for an aluminum rectangle.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 17 series during a dedicated media event in September 2025.

For months, we’ve been reading rumors about the iPhone 17 lineup. Apple’s highly anticipated flagship phones are expected to boast an upgraded front camera, in-house 5G modem, faster A-series chip, and more. A fresh leak has now revealed some significant design changes that could potentially come to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

According to The Information, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max may adopt an aluminum design similar to the entry-level models. In this case, the Cupertino firm would retire the titanium frame only two years after its introduction. Consequently, the highest-end iPhones may become lighter and more eco-friendly.

Beyond the frame, the report suggests that Apple will drop the squircle-shaped, 3D glass rear camera bump. The company would instead opt for a larger rectangle made of aluminum. It’s unclear if Apple will position the rumored rectangle horizontally, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro, or opt for a Samsung-esque vertical camera assortment. Given how spatial photo and video recording currently work, though, the firm may have to go for the latter approach.

To accommodate the wireless charging technology, the iPhone 17 Pro variants will likely stick to glass backs. Although the metallic camera bump may take up more space, it is unlikely that Apple will adopt a fully aluminum back anytime soon. Ultimately, we probably won’t know the final design specifics unless some iPhone 17 Pro renders surface before the expected September 2025 launch event.

