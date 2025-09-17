Survey shows these two phones are tied as top Android alternatives for the iPhone 17 Pro

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

With the iPhone 17 series now widely available, we recently explored which Android phones are the best alternatives to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro. To get a clearer picture, we also asked our readers to vote for their top choices and share their thoughts in the comments. Our goal was to combine both popular opinion and firsthand experiences from Android users to see which devices stand out as serious alternatives to Apple’s most premium iPhone. After collecting over 14,500 votes in our survey, two Android phones are tied for the top spot.

What Android phone do you think is the best iPhone 17 Pro alternative?

Results and what readers had to say Both the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra received 27% votes each in our survey, making them the most popular iPhone 17 Pro alternatives among our readers.

Following them, the Motorola Razr Ultra earned 17% of the votes, while the OnePlus 13 took 15%. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 only captured 10% of the votes, despite being one of Samsung’s most well-designed and successful phones this year.

Some readers also suggested alternatives that were not on our list and in the poll. One reader suggested the HONOR Magic 7 Pro, a Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship with a 200MP periscope camera, a 5,850mAh silicon-carbon battery, and 100W wired charging. Others shared strong opinions about some of the options we included.

The Pixel series also faced some sharp criticism from a reader unhappy with their experience.

“Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the best alternative to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, or the OPPO or vivo Ultra models. Pixel 10 Pro with that joke GPU, CPU performance only if we are talking about the equivalent to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.”

Meanwhile, one reader dismissed all the options we presented in the survey and said, “Give me Xiaomi; the ones you’ve listed are irrelevant.”

“I would not recommend a Pixel to anybody. I had a Pixel 7 Pro, and it’s nothing but trouble. I wish I had bought Samsung. Don’t ever buy a Pixel phone. Do your research on top of that, they don’t even hold the resale value, and then I had to reformat my whole phone, and I lost everything on it because I couldn’t get in with my security sign. They are junk.”

Overall, the results show a clear divide between fans of Google’s Pixel 10 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, with both phones standing out as the go-to iPhone 17 Pro alternatives. While devices like the Razr Ultra and OnePlus 13 still earned solid support, and some readers argued for other brands like HONOR or Xiaomi, the survey makes one thing clear: No one is as close as Google and Samsung when it comes to an Android alternative to Apple’s new iPhones.

