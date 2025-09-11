5 Android phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 17

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The latest Apple event has come and gone, and just as we expected, one of the big announcements from it was the iPhone 17. While the base model iPhone 17 may be the least interesting of the new iPhones announced, it is the one most people will likely end up buying.

To Apple’s credit, there are things to like about the iPhone 17. It has some new cameras, finally gets a 120Hz display, and features Apple’s new A19 chip. Combined with the same excellent design we saw last year for the iPhone 16, there’s a fair amount to like.

However, for the same $799 you’ll have to pay for the iPhone 17, there are far better and more interesting Android phones you could (and should) get instead. Here are my five favorite Android alternatives to the iPhone 17.

Google Pixel 10

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Let’s start with the most obvious and most direct competitor to the iPhone 17: the Google Pixel 10. Both phones start at $799 and are the entry-level handsets in their respective lineups. However, if given the choice between the two, I’d pick the Pixel 10 every single time.

One of the biggest reasons for this is the camera. The iPhone 17’s dual-camera setup is fine, but the Pixel 10’s cameras are just so much more flexible. In addition to a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, the Pixel 10 also has a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom — something that’s completely absent on the iPhone 17. Having a dedicated telephoto camera adds so much versatility to the Pixel 10 that isn’t there on the iPhone 17, and it’s a massive advantage in Google’s favor.

The Pixel 10 also has a big upper hand with its AI features. Whether it’s Now Playing automatically telling you what song is playing in the background, Google’s unmatched Call Assist tools for spam and customer service calls, or the surprisingly helpful Pixel Screenshots app, Google’s software suite is so darn good — and it looks even better now thanks to Material 3 Expressive. Sure, the iPhone 17 has its Apple Intelligence features and new Liquid Glass UI, but they both feel significantly behind Google’s software experience.

Rounding out the Pixel 10 is a lovely design with some great color options, an excellent display, and built-in magnets in the back of the phone that replicate MagSafe on the iPhone 17. If you’re debating whether to get the iPhone 17 or Pixel 10, I strongly recommend going the Pixel route.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is another good alternative to the iPhone 17 for many of the same reasons as the Pixel 10. This is another $799 Android phone that’s the base model entry into its flagship lineup. While I personally prefer the Pixel 10, the Galaxy S25 has some advantages that prospective iPhone 17 shoppers may prefer.

One of those things is the chipset. While the Tensor G5 chip inside the Pixel 10 is a solid overall performer, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the Galaxy S25 is significantly more powerful and much more comparable to the A19 chip in the iPhone 17. The Galaxy S25 also more closely matches the weight and thickness of the iPhone 17, which is notably lighter and thinner than the slightly chunky Pixel 10.

As is the case for most of the phones on this list, the Galaxy S25 further benefits from a triple-camera system on the back, including a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It’s not quite as impressive as the Pixel 10’s telephoto camera, but it’s still better than no telephoto sensor on the iPhone 17. And just like in Google’s case, Samsung’s Galaxy AI features topple Apple Intelligence. Whether you pick the Pixel 10 or Galaxy S25, either one is about as close to a direct iPhone 17 competitor as you’ll find, and both are better buys than Apple’s handset.

OnePlus 13R

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While a 1:1 iPhone 17 alternative might be the best route for some people, the beauty of Android is that you have so many different options to choose from. If you’re OK looking a little bit beyond your comfort zone, another great choice is the OnePlus 13R.

With a 6.78-inch display, the OnePlus 13R is quite a bit bigger than the iPhone 17, Pixel 10, and Galaxy S25. A phone this big won’t be for everyone, but if you’re missing the loss of the iPhone 17 Plus model this year, the OnePlus 13R could be a good replacement. Furthermore, with a sharp resolution, AMOLED screen tech, and 120Hz display, it’s an excellent all-around panel.

What else do you get with the OnePlus 13R? Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is plenty powerful for whatever apps/games you throw at it, its triple-camera setup (which includes a 2x optical zoom telephoto sensor) is solid for everyday use, its battery easily lasts for two days on a single charge, and the 80W wired charge speeds blow the iPhone 17 out of the water.

The best part? The OnePlus 13R costs just $599. That’s right — $200 less for a phone with a bigger screen, longer battery life, and faster charging than the iPhone 17. If you want to stretch your dollars further than what Apple will allow, the OnePlus 13R is the way to go.

Nothing Phone 3

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Let’s say you’re OK with a bigger phone and don’t mind staying in that $799 price range. In that case, another Android phone you should keep in mind is the Nothing Phone 3.

One look at the Nothing Phone 3 is all it takes to realize the sheer variety in smartphone options Android has to offer. Between the unique camera sensor placement, transparent back, and small Glyph Matrix screen in the upper-right corner, the Nothing Phone 3 is one of the most unique-looking smartphones released this year.

Design is a big factor for the Nothing Phone 3, but it’s not the only thing going for it. It’s also got an excellent 6.67-inch display, great performance, and very fast charging that’s second only to the OnePlus 13R. And, of course, there are three cameras on the back, one of which is a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

Compared to the OnePlus 13R, the Nothing Phone 3 isn’t as good an overall value. However, if you’d rather buy a standout Android phone instead of the cookie-cutter iPhone 17, the Nothing Phone 3 makes a darn good argument for itself.

Motorola Razr (2025)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Speaking of standout Android phones, what if you could spend less than what the iPhone 17 costs for an Android phone that folds in half? Well, you can, and it’s possible thanks to the Motorola Razr (2025).

While we’ve yet to see a foldable iPhone, the Android landscape is full of foldables. The Razr (2025) is one of three folding phones Motorola launched this year, and it’s infinitely more interesting than the iPhone 17. When it’s open, the Razr’s 6.9-inch inner display looks like any other big Android phone. But the magic of the Razr is that you can fold it shut into half the size and still use all of your favorite apps on the 3.6-inch cover screen. It really is like having a compact and big smartphone in one package, and it’s an experience you just can’t get with the iPhone 17.

The Razr (2025) further benefits from some truly gorgeous colors/finishes, including navy blue, a beautiful seafoam green, pink, and gray/silver. Paired with a snappy chipset, 256GB of storage, and surprisingly decent cameras (albeit no telephoto sensor), there’s quite a lot to like.

Unbelievably, you get all of this for just $699. Yes — a folding Android phone for $100 less than the iPhone 17. If there’s a better example of the stark difference between Android and iPhone options in 2025, I’m not sure what it is.

