The iPhone 17 finally catches up to 2017's Android phones

Apple

TL;DR Apple has announced the iPhone 17, and it finally offers a 120Hz display.

This comes years after Android phones and Apple’s own Pro iPhones adopted high refresh rate screens.

The iPhone 17 otherwise offers an LTPO display with Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

Apple has just announced the iPhone 17, and one of the most notable additions is a feature Android phones have had since the 2010s. Yep, Apple has finally brought a high refresh rate screen to the standard iPhone.

Apple says the iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Much like Pro iPhones and rival Android flagships, the screen can dip down to as low as 1Hz for use-cases like the always-on display.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

In any event, this is the first time Apple has brought a high-refresh-rate screen to its base iPhone model. This comes after the iPhone 13 Pro series first introduced a 120Hz screen in 2021. It also comes after the Razer Phone debuted a 120Hz screen back in 2017, while rivals like Samsung, OnePlus, and Google offered high refresh rate panels since 2019.

Apple

Either way, this has certainly been a long-overdue move for the iPhone maker. Its omission was particularly galling in light of the base iPhone’s $800 price. Meanwhile, even cheap Android phones have offered 120Hz OLED screens in recent years. In fact, you generally have to go to the low-end segment to find phones with 90Hz or 60Hz panels.

Otherwise, the base iPhone 17 also brings Ceramic Shield 2 protection for improved durability, an anti-reflective coating, and up to 3,000 nits “peak outdoor brightness” (versus 2,000 nits on the iPhone 16).

Follow