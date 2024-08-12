Apple could release mediocre iPhone Air models until it figures out how to Pro them

Next year, Apple is expected to retire its Plus smartphone variant in favor of an iPhone 17 Air. The upcoming device will reportedly feature a slim design with average tech specs, placing it somewhere between the regular and Pro iPhone 17 models. So, for the foreseeable future, customers may be limited to either the Pro features or sleek build — not both in the same device. This, however, could change down the road, as Apple is reportedly looking into ways to bake its premium offerings into the thin model. It may also test the waters through the iPhone 17 Air before it eventually debuts a slim foldable phone .

According to Bloomberg, Apple will release an iPhone 17 Air next year for those seeking a sleeker design without the Pro models’ higher performance. The report states:

If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don’t really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone. But even this slimmer entry will just be a step toward something better. Eventually, Apple will want to squeeze the power of a Pro model into this smaller design. That feat will likely take until at least 2027 to achieve.

So, while the first iPhone Air may exclude Pro features, Apple could be looking to change that down the road. The report highlights that it could take the company at least three years to incorporate the higher-end specs into the thinner variant, as the hardware naturally takes up more space.