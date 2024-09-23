You’re holding it wrong: iPhone 16 Pro users complain about touchscreen issues

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Some users are complaining about the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max randomly failing to register their touch input.

These phones feature significantly thinner bezels, possibly causing the palm rejection algorithm to block input unintentionally.

The issue likely stems from a software flaw Apple can address through a future OS update rather than faulty hardware.

Last week, Apple started selling the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, which feature welcome camera upgrades, an unmatched A18 Pro chip, and noticeably thinner display bezels. While last year’s overheating problem has seemingly been addressed through an overhauled internal design, a new one has risen. Based on online reports, some iPhone 16 Pro users are dealing with touchscreen issues. More specifically, the display sometimes fails to register their touch input. Worry not, though, as the problem appears to be a patchable software one rather than a hardware flaw.

As per a 9to5Mac report, many iPhone 16 Pro users are experiencing touchscreen issues when trying to interact with their devices. The problem is presumably due to the thinner bezels, which cause some users’ palms to rest on the display’s edge. This would trigger the palm rejection algorithm and block further input across the screen.

Fortunately, it appears that the touchscreen issues on iPhone 16 Pro models stem from the palm rejection algorithm rather than the hardware itself. So, Apple could potentially optimize and make the algorithm less sensitive to these accidental touches through a future iOS 18 update.

Until then, users experiencing the problem will have to adjust how they hold their iPhones to avoid accidentally touching the screen’s edges. Alternatively, they could apply a protective iPhone case, as the material tends to isolate the display and human skin.

