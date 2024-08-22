Massive iPhone 16 leak reveals everything you need to know about the cameras

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Now that Samsung and Google have had their big phone launches, our focus now falls on Apple’s new handsets. Leaks and rumors have told us plenty about the iPhone 16 from its design to Apple Intelligence features. Although we also know a few things about the cameras, the information that’s out there pales in comparison to everything else we know about the lineup. However, that has now changed after a massive leak has spilled new details on the cameras.

The folks over at Apple Insider have revealed information on the cameras for each model of the iPhone 16 series. This new report confirms many details we were aware of before such as a Capture Button on all models, two vertical cameras on the regular models, a new tetraprism zoom lens for the smaller Pro, and an upgrade to 48MP for the ultrawide lens on both Pro models. But this leak also provides new information that’s quite interesting.

New camera specs Starting with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, it appears the primary camera will be retaining the iPhone 15’s primary camera at 48MP with an f/1.6 aperture. This shooter will have 1X and 2X zoom and optical quality 2X telephoto capabilities. Meanwhile, the secondary camera improves from an aperture of f/2.4 to f/2.2, which should allow for more light to hit the sensor. It’s also said that these models will be given macro photography for the first time.

Moving on to the Pro models, the primary sensor seems to be staying the same at 48MP with an f/1.78 aperture. It will be able to take 2X optical-quality 12MP telephoto shots and has 1.22-micrometer pixels. Outside of the tetraprism zoom on the smaller Pro, the telephoto lens is also said to be the same 12MP shooter with f/2.8 aperture. As for the ultrawide, it’s said we can expect this 48MP lens to have the primary camera’s pixel-binning feature. Additionally, the ultrawide will have .7 micrometer pixels for full-resolution shots and 1.4 micrometer pixels when used as a quad pixel.

Additional camera details Reportedly, the new ultrawide camera will allow users to take 48MP ProRaw photos. Speaking of image formats, apparently, a new one is expected to be added to the currently supported list. An image format called JPEG-XL will join the likes of HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max.

Elsewhere, the report claims that the Pro Models will be able to shoot in 3K at 120FPS and in Dolby Vision. These two handsets could also support recording in 1080p at 120FPS or 240FPS and 4K at 60FPS.

New Capture Button info Arguably, some of the most interesting information from this leak is related to the capture button. It’s reported that the Capture Button will be able to open camera apps, whether they’re first-party or third-party, and users will be able to choose which app the button opens.

The Capture Button is capacitive, being capable of registering half presses and full presses. It appears the force sensitivity will be tied to a developer API so it can be customized. You can also use the button as a trackpad by sliding your finger across to do actions like zooming in and out. This function is also tied to a developer API, so you could have this gesture do something like scrolling through filters after the shot has been taken.

This new report sheds a lot of light on the camera situation, but we’re still waiting on a few other iPhone 16 details like the price. As we get closer to the eventual launch, we’ll likely hear about this and more.

