The iPhone 15 Pro is officially gone, but you may still be able to buy one

TL;DR Following the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, along with the older iPhone 13.

The company continues to sell the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models for a discounted price.

You may still be able to find new and refurbished iPhone 15 Pro models that cost less than their 16 counterparts.

Every year, Apple discontinues the previous Pro iPhone models when it puts out a new batch. The tradition has expectedly persisted this time around, and Apple stopped selling the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max after launching their successors. So, the only brand-new Pro iPhones Apple currently sells are the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Nevertheless, you could still obtain last year’s models if you know where to look.

Yesterday, right after the event concluded, Apple officially discontinued the iPhone 13, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The company now sells the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 15, and 15 Plus for a discounted price, along with the SE 3 and 16 models.

While the three retired models won’t be found in Apple Stores anymore, you could still buy them from some third-party retailers. You may have to act fast, though, as the supply will likely be limited and could run out soon.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are future-proof, as they support Apple Intelligence, have a USB-C port, and are modern in pretty much every way. So, buying them for a discounted price may be worth it for those who don’t care about the Camera Control button offered by the iPhone 16. Before investing in a new 15 Pro model, though, ensure that it’s heavily discounted. Otherwise, for the same starting price of $999 or $1,199, you could get an iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max.

To save even more, you may be able to buy the discontinued iPhones from Apple’s refurbished store. They won’t be brand-new, but the company ensures that all products meet its standards before giving them a new life.

