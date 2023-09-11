iPhone 15 might not come with that fancy color-matched cable after all

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker says the previously leaked iPhone 15 color cables are not meant to come with an iPhone.

Instead, these colored cables could come with unannounced MacBooks.

The iPhone 15 should get a braided cable, though — it just looks more likely to be a white one.

In late August, we found a leaked photo of some Apple-made USB-C cables. The braided cables came in five different colors — colors that appeared to match the ones we expect to see from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Naturally, we assumed these fancy cables would be in-box freebies with an iPhone 15 purchase. You can check out the leaked photo below.

Unfortunately, it looks like this original assumption could be incorrect. According to tech leaker Majin Bu on X, formerly known as Twitter, those 1.5-meter braided and colored cables are actually meant for unreleased MacBooks.

This actually makes a lot of sense. iPhone charging cables have always been 1m in length, so a 1.5m cable would be a significant change. However, it’s still disappointing to hear this rumor might not pan out.

Majin Bu said that, according to their unnamed source, there still will be a braided cable with the iPhone 15 series. It will just be 1m in length and white.

Confusingly, though, Majin Bu also also posted a new photo of braided cables that look like they could be iPhone 15 color cables. Check it out below:

Update, it seems that there may instead be colored cables but not the ones I showed in the photos in the previous days, it is likely that they are the same as these pic.twitter.com/glbPECEKbi — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 11, 2023

Majin Bu says they don’t know what these cables are from. Commenters in the thread say they look a lot like those that come with Mac accessories. However, they also look a lot like how cables ship in iPhone boxes. At this point, we don’t know what to think.

Still, if you were banking on getting that color-matched cable with your iPhone 15, you might want to temper your expectations. We’ll know for certain what’s happening at the “Wonderlust” event happening tomorrow!

