How to watch tomorrow's iPhone 15 and Apple Watch launch event

TL;DR Apple will host an iPhone 15 livestream on September 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

We expect the company to launch the new iPhones as well as some new Apple Watch models.

It’s possible we could also see some new AirPods or, at the very least, a new USB-C case.

It’s September, and you know what that means: the launch of the iPhone 15 series! Every year, Apple devotes September to launching its newest smartphones, and this year is a big one.

If you want to tune in yourself to watch the iPhone 15 livestream, we have included it above. It starts on September 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT. We’ve got a list below of timezone conversions to make your life easier:

Honolulu, HI — 7:00 AM on Sept. 12

Anchorage, AK — 9:00 AM on Sept. 12

Los Angeles, CA — 10:00 AM on Sept. 12

Denver, CO — 11:00 AM on Sept. 12

Chicago, IL — 12:00 PM on Sept. 12

New York, NY — 1:00 PM on Sept. 12

London, UK — 6:00 PM on Sept. 12 Paris, France — 7:00 PM on Sept. 12

Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 PM on Sept. 12

Moscow, Russia — 8:00 PM on Sept. 12

Mumbai, India — 10:30 PM on Sept. 12

Beijing, China — 1:00 AM on Sept. 13

Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 AM on Sept. 13

Sydney, Australia — 3:00 AM on Sept. 13

But what can we expect during this livestream? We’ve got all the details you need below.

iPhone 15 livestream: What to expect

MacRumors

Obviously, we will see the newest iPhones at this launch event. The iPhone 15 series will once again have four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Early rumors suggested the Pro Max might be renamed iPhone 15 Ultra to better represent its new status as the best-of-the-best in the iPhone world. However, we don’t think that is happening.

The two biggest changes for the iPhone 15 series will be the introduction of USB-C ports, likely on all models. The two entry-level devices — the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus — will also get Dynamic Island, signaling the end of the distinctive display notch on iPhones.

Meanwhile, we also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra. The Series 9 will likely be a minor update, and the Ultra 2 will probably be similar. However, both watch series should see a performance uptick thanks to new processors.

Finally, we may also see either the AirPods (4th generation) or a new optional case for existing AirPods that supports USB-C charging.

Don’t hold your breath for new Macs, iPads, or the Vision Pro. We don’t expect Apple to have anything to say about these products at this particular event.

Comments