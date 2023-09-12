Apple quietly admits iPhone 15 series doesn't improve on battery life

Apple

TL;DR Apple’s published specs tables for the iPhone 15 series show no improvements to battery life.

All phones should see about the same battery life as with the iPhone 14 series.

It is not clear if the battery capacities of the iPhones have changed.

With every iterative smartphone launch, there are a few predictable updates. The phone is almost always faster, has a better camera, and has at least one new software feature. Most of the time, it has better battery life, too, since that’s a primary concern for smartphone shoppers.

However, the just-launched iPhone 15 series doesn’t meet all those criteria. Unfortunately, the iPhone 15 battery life is projected to be the same as what we saw with the iPhone 14 series. We know this because Apple’s official iPhone comparison tool tells us so.

Check out the screenshots below:

Those charts make it clear that everything power-related about the iPhone 15 series — both the Pro and non-Pro models — hasn’t changed. The phones will last you just as long as their iPhone 14 counterparts and take just as long to charge.

Apple does not advertise battery capacities in milliampere hours (mAh). Generally, we learn the precise battery capacities of iPhones once they make it to the public and someone opens one up to find out. However, judging from this chart, it does not appear Apple has changed anything.

In fact, if Apple has changed battery capacities in 2023, we’d guess the company actually made them smaller. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with an upgraded chipset in the A16 Bionic while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max come with the brand new 3nm A17 Pro chipset. Apple spent time during its “Wonderlust” event saying that these systems are more power-efficient than previous-gen models. If so, why is iPhone 15 battery life the same as in 2022? A logical conclusion would be smaller batteries. We’ll know for sure in a few weeks.

In the meantime, if you are not a fan of your iPhone 14’s battery life, you don’t need to bother upgrading this year. Apple isn’t promising you anything better than what you’ve already got.

