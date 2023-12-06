Apple is bringing Qi2 wireless charging to older iPhones via an update

Gary Sims / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has confirmed that iOS 17.2 brings Qi2 wireless charging to older iPhones.

This allows iPhone 13 and 14 owners to use new third-party charging pads at higher speeds.

Apple has long offered magnet-based wireless charging via its proprietary MagSafe solution. The iPhone 15 series still offers MagSafe, but Apple also brought the universal Qi2 wireless charging standard to these handsets.

Now, the Cupertino company has pushed out the iOS 17.2 release candidate software, and it turns out that Qi2 is coming to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 families as well.

The iOS 17.2 RC changelog on a team member’s iPhone indeed confirms the new addition. Check out the screenshot below.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

What’s the deal with Qi2 wireless charging? Qi2 is the latest universal wireless charging standard, and it brings magnet-based wireless charging to Android phones. This standard also enables faster wireless charging, to begin with.

Apple’s changelog didn’t clarify whether these older iPhones will get faster wireless charging speeds via third-party charging pads due to Qi2 support. The iPhone 13 and 14 devices top out at 15W charging via MagSafe chargers, while third-party wireless chargers max out at 7.5W.

Nevertheless, The Verge reports that Anker’s upcoming MagGo Qi2 wireless chargers will indeed offer 15W speeds on recent iPhones. So it does sound like you might not have to specifically buy MagSafe chargers if you want fast wireless charging.

