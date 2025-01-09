Not an early April fool: For just $1,500, this M4 iPad will Rickroll your family when you die

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Zugu is selling a $1,500 bundle that includes an 11-inch iPad Pro M4, a protective case, a smart ring, and access to its app.

If the smart ring detects you’ve passed away, the iPad can optionally clear your web browsing history and brick itself to protect your privacy.

The iPad also offers social features, like Rickrolling your loved ones and posting one last tweet via your linked account.

CES 2025 is one of our favorite ways to discover new technology, including the absurd, dystopian, and niche. Zugu has creatively managed to bundle all three qualities into a single product. For $1,500 only, you can now own an iPad Pro M4 that will Rickroll your friends and family when you die.

Zugu is now selling (via TechCrunch) an In Case of Death bundle that packs an 11-inch iPad Pro M4, a protective case for it, a smart ring, and access to its companion app. When you pass away, the smart ring detects that and triggers the features you’ve opted for on your iPad. These include deleting your web browsing history and bricking the iPad so no one can access your data or use the tablet.

Beyond the privacy-related measures, the iPad can also optionally Rickroll your loved ones by playing the video endlessly and post a final tweet using your account after you die. The default tweet states: “Going offline permanently, bestie. Literally. Don’t forget to like and subscribe to my obituary #LastPost #NoFilter #NoHeartBeat #RIPme.”

Zugu emphasizes that the ring can detect when you’re taking it off for charging and will only deem you dead when multiple conditions are met. The company explains: “If a user’s heart rate stops suddenly, and their body temperature and blood oxygen level also drop dramatically, the smart ring knows that its user has died and sends a signal to the In Case of Death app to trigger the ‘Death Protections’ chosen by the user when they first enrolled in the app and set it up.”

Interestingly, the $1,500 bundle includes AppleCare Plus coverage in case your iPad Pro dies before you do. It’s also worth noting that “for connectivity reasons,” you’re required to be an iPhone user for the product to work.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments