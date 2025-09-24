Apple becomes Android: iPhones could soon work better with third-party smartwatches

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could finally fix existing limitations with third-party watches, allowing notifications to work more efficiently.

A new notifications feature has been discovered in iOS 26.1 beta’s code, indicating broader support for watches, fitness trackers, and accessories with screens.

While it could mean watches from brands like Garmin or Huawei work well with iPhones, it’s less likely to benefit Wear OS devices.

The Apple Watch has long been cherished for its seamless integration with the iPhone. While you can still pair other third-party watches or smart fitness trackers with an iPhone, these devices have limited functionality compared to when used with Android devices. And that’s likely to change with iOS 26, which could bring improved integration for non-Apple wearables, such as the reborn Pebble watches.

As spotted in the iOS 26.1 beta source code by Macworld, Apple is working on a feature called “Notification Forwarding” for non-Apple wearables and other accessories. From what it seems, the feature, when it lands on iPhone models compatible with iOS 26, will relay notifications from the iPhone onto different devices.

While notifications can already be sent to third-party wearables or fitness trackers, the iPhone currently prevents users from responding to notifications, such as sending text messages, or even silencing or dismissing iPhone notifications directly from the watch. To make things worse, notifications only relay properly if the iPhone is either unlocked or the lock screen has been given permission to show notification content, even when the iPhone is locked. This approach is clearly restrictive and has even led to a class action lawsuit against Apple.

The upcoming feature could change that, allowing users to interact more freely with notifications even when they pay a premium for the Apple Watch. However, this functionality might only work with a single device at a time. For instance, if you connect a Garmin or a Pebble watch, any Apple Watch previously connected to the iPhone will disconnect automatically.

Additional details found by Macworld indicate that iOS 26 could also simplify the pairing process for non-Apple smartwatches. This will be facilitated by a new framework called “AccessoryExtension,” which is currently under development. However, there is no certainty as to when — and even if — this feature will arrive anytime soon.

If you think Apple has had a sudden change of heart, we beg to differ. These changes are likely being brought in anticipation of the European Union’s directives for Apple. Earlier this year, the EU shared a list of nine features that Apple must implement to enable interoperability with non-Apple devices in compliance with the region’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Failing to do so will label Apple as a “gatekeeper” and make it liable for fines up to 10% of its annual global turnover.

It remains to be seen how Apple implements these changes and how that impacts both users and developers. It is also worth exploring whether Apple might limit these features just to the EU or extend them to the entire world, and we’ll only know when — and if — they go live. If there’s one thing we’re more certain about, it’s that Apple might still exclude support for smartwatches running Wear OS, edging out genuine Apple Watch contenders from Google and Samsung.

