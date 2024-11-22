iOS 19 leak suggests Siri could get a Gemini-like update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An iOS 19 update in 2026 will reportedly introduce a more conversational Siri powered by advanced LLMs.

Apple could unveil the smarter assistant and its upcoming features in 2025, potentially during WWDC.

The upgraded Siri could become more human-like and support the App Intents feature to execute complex actions.

Apple has been actively working to improve its lackluster virtual assistant. While a future iOS 18 update will let Siri understand on-screen content, the service still lags behind competitors like Gemini and ChatGPT. Fortunately, the iPhone maker could supercharge Siri with more advanced large language models (LLMs) through an iOS 19 update — but you’ll have to wait.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is internally developing an “LLM Siri,” which could debut to iOS 19 users around spring 2026. The company could potentially announce the project during the upcoming WWDC, likely occurring in June 2025.

While iOS 18 integrates ChatGPT into the system, Siri continues to underperform when used independently. By relying on more advanced LLMs to fuel the assistant, Siri on iOS 19 could finally gain human-like conversation skills. The upgrade would also make Apple less dependent on third parties, like OpenAI.

Beyond becoming more conversational, the rumored Siri will likely support iOS 18’s App Intents feature. This would allow it to carry out complex tasks in first- and third-party apps using natural language. It may also integrate into other Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools for text generation and manipulation.

The report highlights that Apple is currently testing the “LLM Siri” as a dedicated app. However, when it launches to iOS 19 and macOS 16 users, it will likely be baked into the existing Siri experience. This suggests that users still won’t be able to go through their query histories or interact with it beyond the existing methods.

