iOS 18 reportedly won't adopt Meta AI, and you can probably guess why

TL;DR Apple reportedly rejected Meta’s overtures to integrate its Llama model into iOS 18 months ago.

The two companies haven’t been on good terms in recent years, and Apple disapproves of Meta’s privacy practices.

Beyond ChatGPT, iOS 18 users may be able to pick between Google Gemini and Anthropic in the future.

When Apple announced iOS 18’s ChatGPT integration, it mentioned its plan to get other AI providers on board. While OpenAI’s offering may be the sole option when iOS 18 launches this fall, the Cupertino firm is discussing potential partnerships with other companies. However, these discussions reportedly exclude Meta, and Apple has no plans to integrate the company’s Llama model into iOS 18.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple rejected Meta’s overtures to integrate its Llama model into iOS 18 months ago. The report states that the two companies had brief talks back in March, but these discussions didn’t reach a formal stage. Apple decided not to move forward with the matter, as it doesn’t approve of Meta’s privacy practices.

Beyond Apple not having any active plans to integrate Meta AI into iOS 18, the report mentions that Apple is currently discussing a potential partnership with Anthropic. The iPhone maker has also had talks with Google about adopting its Gemini service. When (and if) these partnerships come to fruition remains unclear.

While iOS 18 users will get to rely on native Apple Intelligence features, the company has been lagging in the AI race. Consequently, it’ll enable iPhones to communicate with OpenAI’s ChatGPT when its own model can’t provide satisfactory answers. Notably, Apple isn’t activating the ChatGPT integration by default to avoid privacy-related criticism. So, users will have to approve individual queries sent to third parties manually.

