iOS 18 lets you tune your AirPods Pro 2's noise cancellation even better

TL;DR Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 will allow users to customize the Adaptive Audio mode on iOS 18 by choosing how much noise gets suppressed.

Those currently testing iOS 18 must update their AirPods Pro 2 to the respective beta firmware to try the new feature.

We advise you not to install beta firmware on your AirPods, as you won’t be able to roll back to the stable version if you find the experience unreliable.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are arguably the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users, offering a seamless integration with iOS and many neat features. These include an Adaptive Audio option that blends the Transparency and Noise Cancellation modes. So, those using it can hear human voices but not unwanted, loud noises. With iOS 18, Apple is giving the Adaptive Audio mode a welcome upgrade, allowing users to control how much noise it cancels.

As highlighted by MacRumors, the AirPods Pro 2’s Adaptive Audio mode has become more customizable on iOS 18. Those running the latest beta firmware versions on their iPhones and AirPods will find a new option in the Settings app. Through a dedicated slider, users can allow more or less noise to pass through when using the Adaptive Audio mode.

While the upgraded Adaptive Audio mode is certainly handy, we advise you not to install the beta firmware on your AirPods Pro 2. After all, AirPods, unlike iPhones, can’t easily be downgraded to the stable version. So, if you encounter serious bugs or battery drain while running the beta, you may have to deal with it until the final release launches this fall.

It’s worth noting that the new Adaptive Audio mode is also supported on iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. So, if you’re using your AirPods Pro 2 with a different Apple device, you’ll still be able to customize the aforementioned feature.

