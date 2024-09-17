Apple will call out and shame your iPhone's slow charger in iOS 18

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 introduces a new feature that warns users when they are using a slow charger.

The battery level graph also distinguishes charging done by slow chargers with a separate color.

iOS 18 also adds new options for setting charging limits at 85%, 90%, and 95% for iPhone users.

Along with the iPhone 16 series, Apple has also rolled out iOS 18, packed with a slew of updates. Among these is a particularly noteworthy feature for iPhone owners: a built-in warning system that alerts you when you’re using a slow charger. This new feature was first reported by 9to5Mac, with a Reddit user also sharing a screenshot showing the slow charger alert in action.

As per the report, iOS 18 has subtly transformed the way iPhones display charging information. When a slow charger is detected, the battery level graph will display an orange color, signaling that the phone isn’t charging at an optimal speed. Regular fast charging is still represented by green, as it was before.

Furthermore, if you’re actively charging your phone while you open the battery menu, iOS will even show a warning message about the slow charger. The exact speed that triggers the slow charger warning isn’t apparent yet, though the Reddit user mentioned using a 5W charger.

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the threshold for this distinction, but its introduction is likely linked to the impressive charging capabilities of the new iPhone 16 models. Certification data suggests the new iPhones now support wired charging speeds of up to 45W, a significant jump from previous generations. With this potential for much faster charging, the new warning feature should act as a gentle nudge, ensuring users aren’t unknowingly settling for subpar charging speeds.

Another update in iOS 18 is the introduction of more charging limit options for iPhones. Previously, users could only limit their battery to 80% charging, but the update now adds options to set limits at 85%, 90%, and 95%, giving users more control over battery health.

