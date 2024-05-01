iOS 18 may finally get the Calendar and Reminders apps to talk to each other

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 will reportedly allow iPhone users to view and create reminders directly from the Apple Calendar app.

Reminders created in the Calendar app would still be accessible from the dedicated Reminders app.

Along with the Reminders integration, the Calendar app on iOS 18 is expected to feature some design changes.

If you’ve actively used Apple’s productivity suite on an iPhone, then you’re probably familiar with how disconnected the Calendar and Reminders apps are. The two applications pretty much don’t communicate at all, making it tough for users to view their full day-to-day plans without opting for third-party solutions. Fortunately, that could all change with iOS 18, as the update will reportedly integrate Reminders into Calendar.

According to information obtained by AppleInsider, iOS 18 may allow users to create and view reminders using the Apple Calendar app. This would enable users to browse a more comprehensive hub that bundles Calendar events and Reminders tasks in a single spot.

If this integration comes to fruition, reminders that users create using the Calendar app will still appear in the Reminders app. The new task creation flow in Calendar would also surface Reminders-exclusive options, such as tags and priority levels. Beyond this, iOS 18 may tweak the design of the Calendar app to accommodate the rumored integration.

It’s worth mentioning that iPhone users can currently rely on third-party apps, such as Fantastical, to view their Apple Calendar and Reminders data in one place. Nevertheless, having this integration natively baked on a system level across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS would certainly be a welcome, long-overdue change.

Apple will officially preview iOS 18 on June 10 during WWDC24’s opening keynote. The operating system will reportedly be one of the most significant in iPhone’s history, featuring notable AI features, along with major overhauls to some of Apple’s built-in apps.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments