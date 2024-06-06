iOS 18 could bring Apple Mail a step closer to Gmail, thanks to AI

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 could introduce some of the biggest upgrades to Apple Mail in years, featuring a slew of AI-powered tools.

These may include automatic categorization, smart replies, email tone adjustment, summarization, and more.

On Monday, Apple will reveal iOS 18 and its AI upgrades, along with iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15.

The wait is almost over. WWDC24 kicks off on Monday — when Apple will reveal iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15. While we anticipate the company’s biggest software event of the year, last-minute leaks have been shaping our expectations. According to a fresh report, iOS 18 will supercharge the Apple Mail app by introducing a wide range of handy AI features.

Based on information obtained by AppleInsider, Apple Mail on iOS 18 could pack some advanced AI features that assist users with productivity tasks. The app will reportedly introduce automatic categorization, sorting emails by type. The predefined categories may include Commerce, News, Other, Promotions, Social, and Transaction.

For the first time, the Mail app on iOS 18 could also support smart replies, allowing users to send auto-generated messages that match the conversation’s context. The feature will reportedly work with other apps as well, such as Apple Messages. Beyond that, iOS 18 could also bring summarization support to the Mail app and other parts of the system, allowing users to read shorter versions of the inputted or received text.

To further simplify users’ workflows, Apple Mail on iOS 18 could also pack support for tone adjustments. So, you may be able to ask Siri to make your email sound more professional. Similarly, Siri is expected to become more aware of in-app content across the system, allowing it to perform advanced tasks independently.

It’s worth noting that this report is based on internal builds of iOS 18. So, there’s a chance that some (or all) of these features won’t be included in the public version. Ultimately, we’ll know for sure in just four days, as the company will officially reveal the OS and confirm its features during WWDC24’s opening keynote.

