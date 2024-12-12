Another US carrier joins Apple's RCS party with iOS 18.2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Unlike Google, Apple’s RCS implementation on iOS requires carriers to adopt support for the feature individually.

With each new iOS 18.x update, more mobile network operators around the world have been implementing RCS support.

The latest iOS 18.2 version activates RCS for iPhone users subscribed to Boost Mobile in the US.

While numerous feature-rich, cross-platform messaging apps are available, many US-based users prefer the built-in Messages app. With iOS 18, Apple bridged the communication gap between iPhone and Android phone users by introducing RCS as an alternative to SMS and MMS. However, the company’s execution, unlike Google’s, requires carriers to support the feature independently. So, mobile network operators have been gradually adopting it to appease their customers. Fortunately for Boost Mobile subscribers, the latest iOS 18.2 update finally activates RCS on iPhones.

As noted by Reddit user u/The_robomafia, iOS 18.2 enables RCS messaging for Boost Mobile subscribers in the US. This allows them to exchange high-quality media, typing indicators, read receipts, and reactions with Android users.

After updating to the latest OS version, RCS should activate for Boost Mobile users automatically. To double-check, you can head to the Settings app, then go to the Apps section, followed by Messages. There, you should find a new RCS Messaging page, where you can confirm whether the toggle is on.

It’s worth noting that RCS between iOS and Android is not end-to-end encrypted. So, while the default cross-platform texting option now offers more perks to eligible users, opting for a trusted third-party service is still advisable. Nevertheless, iOS 18.2 enabling RCS for Boost Mobile customers is still a welcome move from the carrier, as millions rely on its network to communicate with their loved ones.

