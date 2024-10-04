iOS 18.0.1 addresses a serious bug that could read your passwords out loud

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released iOS 18.0.1 to all users with compatible iPhones.

The update fixes multiple bugs, including one that could read your passwords out loud when using the VoiceOver feature.

It also addresses touchscreen and camera issues that impacted certain iPhone 16 users.

Last month, Apple released iOS 18 to the public, featuring an upgraded Home Screen, RCS support, and more. Like any major software update, however, the initial version also packed a number of bugs, including a couple of serious ones. Fortunately, iOS 18.0.1 is now available to all users, and it addresses some of the bundled issues.

iOS 18.0.1 is now available to iPhone users globally. Notably, it fixes a bug that could expose users’ sensitive data. More specifically, when using the VoiceOver feature in the Passwords app on iOS 18.0, the device would read stored passwords out loud.

Beyond the Passwords app bug, iOS 18.0.1 also patches an issue that permits the microphone to record audio in the Messages app for a few seconds before the recording indicator appears. This would happen when a user sends a voice message through the app on iOS 18.0.

Otherwise, iOS 18.0.1 fixes a couple of bugs that are exclusive to the iPhone 16. The first temporarily makes the touchscreen unresponsive, while the second causes the Camera app to freeze when recording 4K video under certain conditions.

While iOS 18.1 will launch with Apple Intelligence in just a few weeks, we advise you to update to iOS 18.0.1 right away. Despite the version not introducing any exciting changes or features, it does pack several essential fixes.

To update your compatible iPhone to the newly released iOS version, head to the Settings app and go to the General section, followed by Software Update. Hit the Download and Install button, and connect your device to a power source until the installation concludes.

