Apple releases iOS 17.6 beta 1 to developers

TL;DR iOS 17.6 beta 1 is now available to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program.

While it’s currently unclear what iOS 17.6 beta 1 packs, there’s a high chance it primarily revolves around bug fixes and optimizations.

The final iOS 17.6 release could become available to the general public sometime in July.

Apple has seeded iOS 17.6 beta 1 to iPhone users who have joined its developer program. While the company has now shifted its attention to iOS 18, it’s still polishing last year’s release before concluding its development. As a result, iOS 17.6 could be a minor update that mainly involves fixing leftover bugs and optimizing the overall performance.

What’s new in iOS 17.6 beta So far, we haven’t spotted any significant new changes or features in iOS 17.6 beta 1. This is totally expected as the OS cycle is approaching its end. So, this version may not pack anything beyond under-the-hood bug fixes and security patches. For reference, iOS 16.6 didn’t include any major additions last year, either.

Based on Apple’s recent history, it’s safe to assume that iOS 17.6 will launch to the general public at some point in late July. If you’d rather not wait until then and get your hands on iOS 17.6 beta 1 now, you can download this build on a new iPhone right away.

In recent iOS 17.x releases, Apple introduced support for third-party app stores in the EU, automatic Find My Device tracker detection, a new Quartiles puzzle game for News Plus subscribers, Stolen Device Protection, and much more. At this point, it has delivered pretty much all of the features we’re expecting from iOS 17.

How to download iOS 17.6 beta 1 To download and install iOS 17.6 beta 1, follow the steps we’ve listed below: Join Apple’s developer program. You don’t have to pay for the $99/year license — simply signing up with your existing Apple ID for free works.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Head to the General section.

section. Tap on Software Update .

. Go to the Beta Updates section.

section. Select iOS 17 Developer Beta .

. Return to the main Software Update page, and give it a few seconds to refresh.

page, and give it a few seconds to refresh. iOS 17.6 beta 1 should appear as an available update. Hit Download and Install .

. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the installation process concludes.

