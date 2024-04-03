Apple's stonewalling of Android's Find My Device network could end soon

Android’s Find My Device network is long overdue for an upgrade, and one was announced by Google at Google I/O 2023. However, that upgrade is being held up by none other than Apple, as iPhones have no way of detecting Android’s upcoming Bluetooth trackers (to prevent stalking and other malicious uses). Thankfully, we see hope on the horizon, as the latest iOS 17.5 beta includes references to unwanted tracker alerts, which in turn would allow Google to launch Android’s upgraded Find My Device network and third-party Bluetooth trackers.

9to5Mac has found evidence of anti-stalking features in the code of iOS 17.5 beta, which was released recently. Strings added to the Find My app reveal that iOS will identify tracking accessories, even when they’re not Apple or Find My certified, and it will help users disable them. Here is the code that was spotted:

This item isn’t certified on the Apple Find My network. You can disable this item and stop it from sharing its location with the owner. To do this, follow the instructions provided on a website by the manufacturer of this item.

The report notes that the feature isn’t live yet in the beta, but it could go live when iOS 17.5 rolls out in the stable branch next month. This would also give Google a good launching spot for the upgraded Find My Device network, as Google I/O 2024 is also being held in May 2024.