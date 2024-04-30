Apple releases iOS 17.5 beta 4 to developers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 17.5 beta 4 is now available as an over-the-air (OTA) update to those enrolled in Apple’s developer program.

Past pre-release builds introduced support for app sideloading from the web in the EU and a new Quartiles puzzle game.

The stable iOS 17.5 version will presumably become available to all iPhone users on Monday, May 13.

iOS 17.5 developer beta 4 is now available to install on the latest iPhone models. Those enrolled in Apple’s developer program can proceed to download the OTA update using the Settings app. Otherwise, iPhone users on the stable channel can expect the final version to launch on Monday, May 13 — assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedules.

What’s new in iOS 17.5 beta

Previous iOS 17.5 beta builds brought support for app distribution through the web in the EU. This feature allows eligible iPhone users to download apps directly from websites, rather than being limited to third-party app marketplaces and Apple’s App Store.

In addition to the EU-exclusive change, iOS 17.5 beta introduces a new Quartiles puzzle game to Apple News Plus subscribers. Notably, Quartiles appears to be limited to the US and Canada for now, despite News Plus’ availability in a couple more regions.

The iOS 17.5 beta code also references an upcoming anti-stalking feature. When Apple activates it, iPhone users should be notified when Find My Device trackers follow them around. Otherwise, there have been a few minor design tweaks across the Books, Podcasts, and Settings apps.

We haven’t spotted any new features or significant changes in iOS 17.5 beta 4 yet, and that’s expected. Ultimately, the Release Candidate (RC) version could become available in just a week, and Apple is likely optimizing the performance at this point. Nevertheless, we can expect the RC to include a new Pride 2024 wallpaper and watch face next week, after Apple announces the matching Apple Watch bands.

How to install iOS 17.5 beta 4 To get your hands on iOS 17.5 beta 4, you can download and install it on your iPhone by following these steps: Join the Apple developer program.

Launch the Settings app, and go to General .

app, and go to . Head to the Software Update section, followed by Beta Updates .

section, followed by . Ensure that the iOS 17 Developer Beta option is selected.

option is selected. Go back to the previous page, and give it a few seconds to refresh.

Once iOS 17.5 beta 4 appears, hit the Download and Install button.

button. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the installation process concludes. It’s worth mentioning that iOS betas aren’t always stable and may impact your iPhone’s functionality. We advise you to back up your data before installing iOS 17.5 beta 4 in case it bricks your iPhone or causes data loss.

