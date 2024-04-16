Apple releases iOS 17.5 beta 2 to developers

Apple just seeded iOS 17.5 beta 2 to users registered in its developer program, two weeks after beta 1’s release. Through this minor version bump, the Cupertino firm is mostly polishing the operating system, before shifting its attention to the iOS 18 preview in June. Despite that, iOS 17.5 still offers some welcome additions and changes that elevate the overall experience for those with an iPhone 15 or another recent model.

It’s still too early to tell what has been freshly added to iOS 17.5 beta 2, as Apple just released the build. Nevertheless, we expect the first beta’s introductions to remain accessible on beta 2. These additions include an all-new Quartiles puzzle game for News Plus subscribers, support for app distribution through the web in the EU, and minor design tweaks across Books, Podcasts, and Settings.

Furthermore, code in iOS 17.5 beta 1 references the upcoming anti-stalking feature that Apple and Google collaborated on. So by the time iOS 17.5 launches publicly, iPhones will likely be able to detect nearby trackers that have adopted Google’s upgraded Find My network. Whether this feature has been actually activated in iOS 17.5 beta 2 is yet to be seen.

How to install iOS 17.5 beta 2

iOS 17.5 should become available to all users sometime in May. If you’d rather get your hands on the aforementioned features right away, you can install iOS 17.5 beta 2 on a compatible iPhone by following the steps below:

Join Apple’s developer program.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Go to the General section.

section. Tap on Software Update .

. Head to the Beta Updates section.

section. Pick iOS 17 Developer Beta .

. Go back to the main Software Update page, and give it a few seconds to refresh.

page, and give it a few seconds to refresh. iOS 17.5 beta 2 should appear as an available update.

Tap the Download and Install button, then hit Agree if presented with the terms of service agreement.

button, then hit if presented with the terms of service agreement. Keep your iPhone connected to a power source until the installation process concludes.

It’s worth noting that iOS beta builds typically pack bugs that may impact your iPhone’s functionality. As a result, we advise you not to install iOS 17.5 beta 2 on your primary device. Additionally, we recommend backing up your important data in advance, as bricking and data loss aren’t unheard of.