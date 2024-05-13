iOS 17.5 now available with new Quartiles game, anti-stalking feature, Pride wallpaper, and more

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 17.5 is now rolling out to users worldwide, bringing offline support to Apple News Plus and an all-new Quartiles puzzle game.

This release also enables iPhones to automatically detect trackers powered by Google’s Find My Device network when they follow users around.

Users running iOS 17.5 and watchOS 10.5 can also choose the 2024 LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper and Apple Watch face.

Following weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has finally released iOS 17.5 to the general public. Unlike other manufacturers, the Cupertino firm simultaneously rolls out these updates to all users. So, as long as you have one of the new iPhones, you’ll be able to get your hands on iOS 17.5 and the exciting features it packs right away.

iOS 17.5 will most likely be the final update to introduce notable features before Apple previews iOS 18 next month. iOS 17.x updates that follow will probably revolve around bug fixes and optimizations before this OS cycle concludes. So, what exactly is new in iOS 17.5?

What’s new in iOS 17.5

Apple News Plus features iOS 17.5 includes an offline mode for the News app, allowing users to browse certain app sections without an internet connection. The app caches some articles automatically when connected, sparing users the need to download stories manually.

Beyond that, News Plus subscribers on iOS 17.5 can play a new Quartiles puzzle game, which involves forming words using the provided letter assortments. Apple has also integrated Game Center into the News app, allowing players to join the global leaderboards.

Anti-stalking measures With iOS 17.5, Apple has expanded its anti-stalking feature to support Google’s upgraded Find My Device network. So, if an iPhone detects a compatible tracker following it around, it will notify its user automatically.

LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper

Apple

iOS 17.5 also features Apple’s 2024 Pride wallpaper and supports the matching Apple Watch face introduced with watchOS 10.5. The wallpaper and watch face are both dynamic and react to users’ touch and movement, respectively.

App distribution through the web As an EU exclusive, Apple has also enabled developers to distribute their apps directly on the web. As a result, EU-based iPhone users running iOS 17.5 can download available apps directly from their respective websites — without needing to rely on an app store at all.

To download iOS 17.5 on your compatible iPhone, head to Settings > General > Software Update.

