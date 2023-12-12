iOS 17.2 finally brings Apple's long-awaited Journal app to iPhones

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is now rolling out the iOS 17.2 update.

The 1.49GB software carries Apple’s long-awaited Journal app.

Other features include a new Action Button option, support for Spatial Video, and more.

Apple is now rolling out the iOS 17.2 update. So if you have an eligible iPhone, you can now head to Settings > General > Software Update to start installing the 1.49GB update.

With iOS 17.2, Apple is finally rolling out its Journal app, which was announced alongside the iOS 17 update in June. However, the app didn’t go live when iOS 17 released in September alongside the iPhone 15 series.

With the new software, the Journal app will automatically download on your iPhone. It lets you write about your life and events to improve your well-being. The app also uses on-device AI to provide journaling suggestions by grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and other moments. Users can schedule notifications to stay consistent with their journaling, and the app can be locked behind Touch ID or Face ID for privacy and security. Apple says your Journal entries will be backed up on iCloud but will remain safe with encryption.

Next up, iOS 17.2 also brings a new Translate option for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Once you set the Action Button to the Translate function, you can press it to start translating phrases or talking to someone in another language.

In the camera department, the latest iOS release adds the Spatial Video feature. It lets you create 3D videos using the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. You can’t view the 3D effect on the phones, though. You’ll be able to watch these Spatial Videos as intended only on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

iOS 17.2 also brings improvements to the focusing speed of the telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro handsets.

In Messaging, users can now jump to their first unread message in a conversation with the new catch-up arrow in the top right corner. Apple is also adding Contact Key Verification to help verify if people are messaging only with the people they intend.

The update includes a number of other features and bug fixes. You can view the complete list in the iOS 17.2 changelog screenshots embedded above.

Comments