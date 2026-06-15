Insta360 responds to DJI's suit by suing it back

Last week, DJI filed two lawsuits against Insta360 alleging that the company violated a total of six patents held by DJI. Now, Insta360 has responded to DJI’s lawsuits by countersuing the company.

Over the weekend, Insta360 filed two lawsuits against DJI in a Texas District Court alleging that DJI violated five utility patents held by Insta360.

According to Insta360, DJI’s products, including the Osmo Pocket series, Ronin/RS series, Osmo Mobile, and Osmo 360, infringe upon Insta360’s patents related to gimbal stabilization, camera stabilization, telemetry overlay, and more.

The company also said outright that its countersuits are in response to DJI’s lawsuits that were filed the day the Insta360 Luna Ultra was launched. Insta360 founder JK Liu said in a statement:

Luna Ultra is the result of years of independent R&D, not a response to any competitor’s product. DJI filing lawsuits on the same day we launched Luna Ultra speaks volumes—exposing their fear of competition from a highly competitive product.

Insta360’s lawsuits allege that DJI has been willfully infringing upon its patents, including the “8,938,161 patent,” and has been aware of these infringements since at least August 2017, or since June 4, 2026, when Insta360 submitted a written notice to the company identifying the patent in question.