DJI is suing Insta360, and you can probably guess why

TL;DR DJI is suing Insta360 for its new Luna Pro and Luna Ultra pocket cameras.

The company alleges that the Luna Pro and Ultra’s designs infringe two of DJI’s design patents for the Osmo Pocket cameras.

It has also filed another lawsuit claiming Insta360 is infringing on four of its functionality patents as well.

It’s been less than a day since Insta360 launched its brand-new Luna Ultra vlogging camera, and the company is already facing a lawsuit from DJI — actually, two of them.

DJI has filed lawsuits in a Texas District Court, alleging multiple patent infringements and violations, according to a report from PetaPixel.

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In the first lawsuit, the company alleges that Insta360 has infringed on design patents held by DJI. Since the Luna Ultra has a design similar to that of DJI’s Osmo Pocket series, DJI says Insta360 is using “the same product architecture pioneered by the DJI Osmo Pocket.”

It further adds that the “ornamental design” of the Insta360 Luna Pro and Ultra is similar to the design patented by DJI. The lawsuit alleges that pretty much everything about the Insta360 Luna Ultra’s and Pro’s design is covered by two separate patents held by DJI.

DJI’s lawsuit states that Insta360 is in violation of its patent, “which includes without limitation the elongated handheld body, neck connecting the body to the gimbal arm connection point, gimbal assembly and camera module at the top, rotatable display and bezel, lower control section housing the scroll wheel and record button, side-mounted accessory slot, and the port opening at the base.”

The company has also filed a second lawsuit, which alleges that Insta360 is in violation of four of DJI’s utility patents. The first patent describes a control device that allows a gimbal to switch between locked and follow modes with a single button. The second patent describes a method for a gimbal to detect and track a subject.

The third patent describes a control method in which the device uses the image it captures to provide gimbal commands for movement and subject tracking. The final patent describes a “self-contained system for tracking a subject and displaying the image, without the need for a separate application.”

DJI is asking the court to order Insta360 to pay damages, a share of Insta360’s profits, and supplemental damages, including pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.

This isn’t the first time DJI has sued Insta360, either. The company earlier filed a lawsuit against Insta360 alleging patent infringement of DJI’s drone-based imaging tech. However, that lawsuit was filed in China.

We have reached out to DJI and Insta360 for a comment and will update this story when we hear back.

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