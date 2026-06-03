The INIU SnapGo Air is a wireless, fast, and convenient Qi2.2 magnetic power bank

INIU SnapGo Air The INIU SnapGo Air is one of the best magnetic power banks I've used. Its combination of Qi2.2 wireless charging, a surprisingly compact 10,000mAh design, strong magnets, and versatile wired charging makes it an easy recommendation for anyone who wants portable power without the hassle of cables. While its fastest wireless speeds are limited to newer Qi2.2 devices, the overall experience is reliable, convenient, and impressively polished for the price.

Magnetic wireless charging battery packs are my favorite power bank solution, mostly because of their portability and ease of use. You just slap them on the back of your phone. You can continue using the phone, leave it anywhere, or simply pocket the phone and charger and go on about your business, all while it is charging your handset.

I have been testing the INIU SnapGo Air ($49.99 at Amazon) for a few weeks, and I am loving it. I have used many of these over the years, but this is the first time one makes me feel like I am finally in the modern era of mobile wireless charging. Let me tell you all about my experience and show you why.

Design and build quality

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I’ve used and tested multiple of these wireless charging magnetic battery packs. This means I came into testing the INIU SnapGo Air with expectations regarding design and build quality. Let me tell you, I wasn’t disappointed.

The design of the Space Gray color model (which is the one I have) is a bit on the underwhelming side, but it keeps a low profile at least. That said, it’s also available in some fun optional colors. These include Lunar Silver, Metallic Mocha, Soft Lilac, Sunset Orange, and Midnight Navy.

The version I have is pretty much a black/gray slab with a logo in the front and Qi2 markings in the back. There are also a couple of USB-C ports at the bottom, along with a small status LCD screen.

The unit has a really nice weight, but not the unpleasant kind. The kind that makes a product feel solid and substantial. That said, you will definitely feel it hanging off the back of the phone. It’s 6.9oz, if you want the exact number. It gets its “Air” moniker for a reason, though. There’s a 10,000mAh battery. Taking this into consideration, the 6.9oz it weighs suddenly feels much lighter.

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The size is just right. It is only half an inch thick, too, making it quite thin. Its measurements are 4.1 x 2.8 x 0.5 inches. Overall, it’s easy to pocket and feels solid enough to take around without worrying about breaking it.

The coolest part was seeing the lanyard attached to it. It’s become a trend for power bank manufacturers to include cables that double as holders. It was nice to see the inclusion, because I hate having to remember to carry cables around. In this case, if you need one, it’s always there.

We don't really do drop tests, but the INIU SnapGo Air accidentally (and gracefully) survived one of about three meters onto hard floor.

As for durability? Well, while writing this review, I actually dropped the INIU SnapGo Air off a coffee shop’s second floor. It survived and works perfectly. There are now a few small dents in there, but we’ll call them battle scars. I guess I can tell you it gracefully survived a drop test of about three meters onto a hard floor.

Damage from drop. Damage from drop.

The Qi2.2 difference

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Again, I’ve used plenty of these wireless charging battery packs, but none have been this fast to charge. Also, the other ones were really made for iPhones. You could use them with any other Qi wireless-charging phones, but you needed an adapter or a special case to use the magnetic feature. Also, charging was always slower.

The proliferation of the Qi2 standard in Android phones is changing this. If you own a Qi2 (or Qi2.2) handset, you can use this battery pack with no extra accessories. Also, it can charge wirelessly at up to 25W, which really changes the game. This is mainly because this is a certified Qi2.2 product, which is the latest the industry has to offer.

Just a few years ago, the fastest wireless chargers were limited to about 15W, and those were the fancy ones. It was common to see these battery packs doing wireless speeds at 5-10W, which is laughable by today’s standards. At 25W, the INIU SnapGo Air is really taking us into the future of wireless charging.

That said, there are still not many devices that support Qi2.2. The main ones are obviously the iPhone 16 and 17 series. On the Android side, the only mainstream devices with Qi2.2 support are the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. A battery can outlive a smartphone, though, and it’s always nice to future-proof yourself. Not to mention, you can still use it to charge regular Qi2 products at up to 15W. These include a bunch of recent smartphones, including popular ones like the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S25 series, iPhone 15 series, some Pixel 10 models, and more.

Also, I was surprised by the magnet strength on this thing. Man, that thing sticks to the back of my phone! I have to shake the phone really hard before it falls off (that’s how it fell). There’s no way you will be able to shake it off the device while using it naturally.

Is the INIU SnapGo Air any good?

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Now, it’s time to talk about how well it charges, especially wirelessly, which is the main feature in this battery pack. I’ve been using it for some time, and it does an amazing job keeping my phone juiced up during my daily adventures and routine. My phone never really gets close to dying, and I only plug it in at the end of the day out of habit to ensure it’s fully charged the next day, but I usually don’t need to.

That said, I wanted to see how well it does recharging the phone from zero. I made sure not to keep my phone charging and let it run down to 5%. Then, it was time for the INIU SnapGo Air to shine. I slapped it to the back of my iPhone at 10:42 PM and went to sleep. I woke up to a 100% on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 14% left on the INIU SnapGo Air.

It turns out the phone reached 100% at 3:59 AM. This means it took about five hours and 17 minutes to recharge the iPhone 17 Pro Max all the way. Seems a bit slow for 25W, but keep in mind that wireless charging generates quite a bit of heat, which slows charging to protect both the device and the battery pack.

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Other times, I used the charger throughout the day, while out and about. One thing about wireless chargers is that they tend to get really hot, and while this one does warm up when in use, I noticed it wasn’t too bad. This made sense after a closer look at the specs. INIU is using Temp Guard 3.0 here, which monitors temps 9,000 times per second and adjusts charging to keep the temperature below 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

The great thing about the INIU SnapGo Air is that it’s not just for wireless charging. You can use the 10,000mAh battery to juice up any other mobile device or accessory, thanks to the two USB-C ports. These have a max output of 45W, or you can use them to recharge the battery at up to 27W. And since this is wired charging, it produces less heat, and in turn, should speed up charging.

The great thing about the INIU SnapGo Air is that it's not just for wireless charging.

This is great, because if you don’t feel like charging your phone at the 25W wireless max speeds, you can use a cable to charge it at 45W. I was able to charge my phone fully in under two hours, and when it was done, the INIU battery pack still had 26% left.

Not to mention, charging three devices at once is also an option (one wirelessly and two wired). Just remember that the wattage is shared when you plug in multiple devices at once, so they will charge more slowly.

It’s nice to know the unit comes with a cable at all times. If you’re in a rush to charge something, just pull the USB-C cable off the lanyard and juice up your phone.

INIU SnapGo Air review verdict: Should you buy it?

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Power is an important commodity, and when you need it most, it’s nice to know you have something you can rely on. Phones have become essential parts of our lives. A dying smartphone can pose a serious inconvenience.

The INIU SnapGo Air is a simple and affordable solution, but it is also among the best of its kind. At the very least, it’s among the best wireless charging power banks I’ve used. It charges wirelessly very quickly (25W), has a large 10,000mAh battery capacity (huge for its size), and I can attest to its durability (it survived a serious drop). It’s also a multi-port power bank, which is convenient if you want to charge other things along the way.

I mean, I have no reason not to recommend it. I kinda gave it hell, and it put up with me. I enjoyed using the INIU SnapGo Air; it was easy to carry, and it killed my battery anxiety while offering a seamless, elegant experience.

INIU SnapGo Air MSRP: $49.99 The INIU SnapGo Air is an ultra-slim 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging, 45W USB-C fast charging, and a built-in detachable GoCord cable. Its compact aluminum design, digital display, and strong magnetic attachment make it an ideal everyday travel companion. See price at Amazon Positives Fast Qi2.2 wireless charging (up to 25W)

Fast Qi2.2 wireless charging (up to 25W) Large 10,000mAh capacity for its size

Large 10,000mAh capacity for its size Strong magnetic attachment

Strong magnetic attachment Compact and portable design

Compact and portable design Versatile wired charging (up to 45W)

Versatile wired charging (up to 45W) Durable build quality Cons Qi2.2 benefits limited to a small number of devices

Qi2.2 benefits limited to a small number of devices Wireless charging still relatively slow for full recharges

Wireless charging still relatively slow for full recharges Gets warm during wireless charging

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