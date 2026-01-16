Here's how much IKEA's new donut-shaped smart lamp could cost

TL;DR IKEA has published a product listing on its Swedish website for its upcoming Varmblixt LED smart lamp.

The listing suggests that the lamp could cost the same as the original Varmblixt lamp.

It was only a few months ago when IKEA revealed it would reset its smart home lineup, starting with 21 new products. Just last month, a few of these products, including sensors and remotes, became available to purchase. Most recently, the company made an appearance at CES 2026 to show off the new Varmblixt LED smart lamp, which is scheduled to launch in April. A newly spotted listing has now provided more details about this smart lamp and could hint at an earlier release.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the Varmblixt LED lamp is a donut-shaped, Matter-compatible smart light designed for tables and walls. Unlike its orange-shelled predecessor, this lamp features a matte white glass surface. It will offer twelve preset colors that can cycle through white, pink, turquoise, and more.

Although it has a launch window of April 2026, there’s already a product listing you can visit on IKEA’s Swedish website (via Notebookcheck). A price wasn’t given when the lamp was shown during CES, but this page reveals that it will cost SEK 699. This is the same price tag that came with the original Varmblixt lamp. This suggests that the updated version could cost $99 in the US.

It’s interesting that IKEA would put up a listing this early for a product not due until April. Could the presence of this page be hinting at an earlier-than-expected release for the Varmblixt LED smart lamp? Considering that something similar happened with IKEA’s new smart sensors and remotes, there’s a good chance that an early launch could be in the cards.

