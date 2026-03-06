You can finally buy IKEA's super-affordable Matter smart bulbs

Users of IKEA’s Matter-compatible smart home gear have had trouble connecting their devices to hubs, however. IKEA says it knows about the problem and is working on it, but it doesn’t seem like issues have been resolved. The bulbs may be cheap enough for you to take a chance on anyway, but if you decide to jump in, be ready to send them back.

IKEA’s website is listing its Kajplats bulbs as available both in person at my nearest store and by delivery (though most have to be part of an order of $35 or more). You can see IKEA’s full line of Kajplats bulbs here.