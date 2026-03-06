Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You can finally buy IKEA's super-affordable Matter smart bulbs
1 hour ago
- IKEA’s Matter-compatible Kajplats smart light bulbs are now available in the US.
- The bulbs are very inexpensive, starting at $6.
- IKEA’s Matter smart home gear has had connectivity issues, but the company says it’s working on it.
IKEA’s push into the world of Matter-based smart home gadgets has been troubled, with early adopters reporting annoying connectivity issues. Still, the retailer is keeping at it: IKEA’s super-affordable Matter-compatible smart bulbs are now available in the US, ahead of their planned April release.
As spotted by The Verge, the new Kajplats bulbs announced in November are now up for sale. They undercut brands like Philips Hue by a pretty wide margin, with the least expensive model — a 450-lumen E26 bulb with white temperature control, but no color options — going for just six bucks. Even a relatively high-end option, an 1,100-lumen bulb with full color control, costs just $13.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
The bulbs can be controlled directly with that Bilresa remote, but for full functionality, you’ll need to pair them with a hub. IKEA offers its own in the Dirigera hub, but the bulbs are made to be controllable with any Matter-compatible smart home hub.
Users of IKEA’s Matter-compatible smart home gear have had trouble connecting their devices to hubs, however. IKEA says it knows about the problem and is working on it, but it doesn’t seem like issues have been resolved. The bulbs may be cheap enough for you to take a chance on anyway, but if you decide to jump in, be ready to send them back.
IKEA’s website is listing its Kajplats bulbs as available both in person at my nearest store and by delivery (though most have to be part of an order of $35 or more). You can see IKEA’s full line of Kajplats bulbs here.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.