Is it a phone? Is it a purse? HONOR's new foldable concept is both

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has unveiled a new concept foldable phone called the V Purse.

It comes with interchangeable straps that attach to the hinge and handbag pattern-style wallpapers.

Otherwise, the phone closely resembles devices from the HUAWEI Mate Xs range.

The HONOR V Purse is a new foldable phone concept from the Chinese company that, as the name suggests, can be carried like a purse. With an outward folding design and that distinctive camera bar, the V Purse closely resembles devices from HUAWEI’s Mate XS range. That said, HONOR has definitely added its own twist to the form factor.

The concept phone can be paired with different straps that attach to the hinge to make it look and function like a purse. Meanwhile, the outer Always-on screens of the foldable act as displays for a selection of handbag pattern-style wallpapers.

HONOR says these patterns can change intelligently thanks to the internal gyroscope of the phone. The HONOR V Purse can sense motion and gravity and reflect their effects in the AOD wallpapers. Design elements such as chains, feathers, and tassels appear to move and sway across the screen as the user walks, mimicking a real handbag.

Some designs also incorporate interactive elements, such as app icons that appear as bracelet charms and can be tapped to access apps such as the camera or music player. It’s a strange take on the usability of the foldable phone form factor but a unique one nevertheless.

Unfortunately, HONOR won’t bring the V Purse to the market. It will remain a concept phone for now.

