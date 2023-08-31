We wish this rollable phone concept was a thing you could buy

TL;DR TECNO has announced the Phantom Ultimate concept phone.

This is a rollable phone, expanding from a 6.55-inch display to a 7.11-inch screen.

TECNO has upped its game in recent years, bringing tech like a retractable camera and foldable phone to the table. Now, the company has announced a rollable phone concept.

The TECNO Phantom Ultimate is a rollable phone with a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED screen (2,296 x 1,596) that extends to a 7.11-inch display with a button press or swipe gesture. The manufacturer claims that the display is able to roll out in 1.2 to 1.3 seconds.

This isn’t a massive boost to screen size, but it could still make a difference if you want a larger canvas for videos, web browsing, and games.

The rollable portion of the display winds around the back of the device when not in use and serves as an always-on display. TECNO adds that this part of the screen can also be used as a (small) viewfinder for rear camera selfies.

The Phantom Ultimate measures 9.93mm thick, making it thicker than the Galaxy S23 Ultra but thinner than a folded-up Galaxy Z Fold 5.

TECNO Phantom Ultimate: Hot or not? 25 votes Hot 80 % Not 20 %

TECNO’s own video and images don’t show off much in the way of wrinkles on the screen, but we’d like to take a closer look at a real-world concept device to see for ourselves. After all, LG’s canceled rollable phone had several creases on its display. On the other hand, we thought OPPO’s own rollable concept lacked creases and only had minor imperfections along the edge.

In any event, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a cool concept phone from TECNO, as the company previously showed off the Phantom Vision V concept device in January 2023. This was a foldable, rollable phone, offering a 10.1-inch screen size.

Comments