Lenovo Legion Go is here: A massive, super-powered Windows gaming handheld

TL;DR The Lenovo Legion Go is a new Windows-powered gaming handheld.

It has the biggest display we’ve ever seen on a device like this, as well as Joy-Con-like detachable controllers.

You can buy one for $699 at some point in October 2023. There will also be compatible glasses and headphones sold separately.

In July 2021, Valve surprised us all by announcing the Steam Deck, a Linux-powered gaming handheld. Although it came years after the Nintendo Switch — a clear inspiration — it single-handedly started the gaming handheld craze we see today, with notable competitors such as the ASUS ROG Ally making headlines.

Now, Lenovo is throwing its hat in the ring. At IFA 2023, the company launched the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows-based gaming handheld.

There are many differences between the Legion Go and a Steam Deck (and an Ally, and a Switch). Here’s what you need to know! For our initial impressions of the new device, be sure to read our hands-on look at the Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go: Design and features

At first glance, the Legion Go looks like a big Steam Deck. However, its screen is much bigger and better. The Steam Deck’s display is a 7-inch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1,280 x 800 resolution. The Legion Go absolutely trounces that with an 8.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

Also, unlike a Steam Deck, the Legion Go features detachable controllers, just like the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. The Legion Go’s built-in full-body kickstand lets you prop the display on a table and then use the separated controllers to enjoy your gaming session wirelessly. If you’ve ever gotten wrist strain from using a Steam Deck, this will likely be a game-changer.

For first-person shooter (FPS) lovers, the bottom of the right controller has an optical “eye” that behaves like a laser mouse. When you prop it into a magnetic base (included with your purchase), the controller can be slid around the table as a pointer, giving you mouse-like precision. Lenovo calls this, appropriately, FPS Mode. Check the photo gallery above to see what it looks like.

The controllers are also fully customizable with all the standard buttons you need and a few extra triggers. You can choose what each button does in the new Legion Space software, which acts like a hub for all your games, RGB lighting controls, key mapping, and more. Legion Space also allows you to customize settings per game, giving you precise control over optimizing performance and power consumption.

Lenovo Legion Go: Specs

The Lenovo Legion Go features the AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme, depending on the configuration. These are the same processors you’ll find in the two versions of the ROG Ally. Also, like the Ally, it’s powered by the full desktop version of Windows 11, meaning this could be docked and act as a desktop replacement.

There’s a 49.2Wh battery inside the Legion Go. This is about half the size of what you’d find in the average gaming laptop but about 19% larger than the Steam Deck’s and ROG Ally’s batteries, which are both 40Wh. Regardless, when you run out of juice with your Legion Go, you can charge it up at a speed of 65W, bringing you from zero to 70% in about 30 minutes, according to Lenovo. Additionally, each controller has a 900mAh battery pack inside.

Speaking of power, the max TGP of the Legion Go is 25W. You can get this speed by using Custom Mode in the Legion Space software. Using Quiet Mode will significantly drop the TGP but limit the fan noise of the device to around 25dB. Lenovo did not give a decibel rating for the fans at the max 25W TGP, but during our hands-on session, we found them to be very loud.

For all the other specs related to the Lenovo Legion Go, check out the table:

Lenovo Legion Go Display

8.8-inch IPS

2,560 x 1,600

QHD+

144Hz refresh rate

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

RAM

16GB LPDDR5X

Storage

256GB/512GB/1TB PCle 4.0

microSD slot

Connectivity

5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

2x USB-C

Audio

2x 2W Speakers

Software

Windows 11 Home

Power

2-cell 49WHr

900mAh controller battery

Dimensions / weight

With controllers: 299 x 131 x 41mm (854g)

Without controllers: 210 x 131 x 20mm (640g)



Lenovo Legion Go: Price and new accessories

The starting price of the Lenovo Legion Go is $699. Lenovo hasn’t given us all the various configurations you can get. We assume the $699 price gets you the Ryzen Z1 version, and the Z1 Extreme version will cost much more.

Lenovo will start selling the Legion Go in October 2023. The company did not give a more specific date. When it does land, it will be available from Lenovo directly, Best Buy, Micro Center, and a few other retail partners. We can only assume these things will be limited in supply, so if you want one, we suggest getting in fast.

Legion Glasses and Legion E510 headphones At the same time that Lenovo is launching the Legion Go, it is also launching two accessories that work well with the gaming handheld. The Legion Glasses can be connected to the handheld (or most any electronic with a screen) and used as theatre glasses. This would allow you to view the display of the Legion Go in the glasses, preventing you from needing to look down at the display or deal with people looking over your shoulder. Meanwhile, the Legion E510 headphones are wired earbuds that provide 7.1 surround sound. These also work with any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack but match the design aesthetic of the Legion Go.

The theatre glasses will cost $329, and the headphones will cost $49. Both will be available in October. We presume that will be on the same day (or very close to the retail date) of the Legion Go.

