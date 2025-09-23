[Open Thread] This is my ideal Google One plan: What's yours?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google One is my most confusing and, honestly, wasteful subscription right now. While it starts at just $1.99/month for 100GB storage, things get extremely messy and unfair if you subscribe to anything including and above the $9.99/month 2TB Premium plan. What started as a simple way to get extra cloud storage and some benefits has morphed into a Frankenstein bundle of AI perks no one asked for, leaving users like me wondering what we’re actually paying for. The reality is that Google is pushing its AI agenda on Google One subscribers, and it’s starting to really bother me.

I’m certainly not the only one feeling this. Reddit threads and our previous coverage show that users want simpler Google One plans. Many don’t care about Google’s AI features. They just want more storage, ad-free YouTube, and in some cases, fitness tracking, and smart home monitoring — essentially, the things they’re already paying for separately.

Google One plans should offer more value to users who are not too keen on AI tools.

In the UK, Google One users at least get some added perks with the 2TB Premium plan that includes Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium for free.

In the US and other regions, it’s chaos. YouTube Premium is a discount or add-on on some plans and is only free in the highest-tier $250/month AI Ultra plan, a level most regular users would never touch. Meanwhile, Nest Aware and Fitbit Premium are completely absent from Google One offerings outside of the UK.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

The fact that Google One plans vary so much across regions is also pretty annoying. While I understand it’s Google’s prerogative to design its subscription plans in a way that makes business sense for the company, I feel these plans can definitely become simpler and offer more value to users who are not too keen on trying out every generative AI tool in Google’s arsenal.

My ideal Google One plan Here’s my ideal Google One plan, one that would cover the additional storage I want and also include subscriptions I actually care to use. Now, I know it might sound too generous and possibly unrealistic, but if Apple can offer similar deals, Google can certainly do it.

Created using Gemini Nano Banana

I have Gemini’s Nano Banana to thank for that image (hence the spelling mistake at the end there). But essentially, 2TB cloud storage, ad-free YouTube, Fitbit Premium, and the basic Nest Aware plan for $20 a month would be perfect for users who are baked into Google’s ecosystem of products.

With this, Google can maybe make AI tools like Gemini, NotebookLM, Veo, Whisk, etc, available as optional add-ons. I, for one, don’t use many of these tools on a daily basis, but I might end up paying a little extra for one or two of those services over and above my ideal $20 monthly Google One plan. Of course, your ideal Google One plan might look very different, which is why we want to hear from you in this open thread.

Here are some ideas that my colleagues and I have been discussing: Blank slate plans: Start every user on a “blank” Google One account and let them add exactly what they want, like Gemini, YouTube Premium, storage, VPN, etc. Pay only for what you use.

Start every user on a “blank” Google One account and let them add exactly what they want, like Gemini, YouTube Premium, storage, VPN, etc. Pay only for what you use. Consistency across regions: Services like Google VPN or Nest Aware should be available in all markets (where possible), not just the UK or select countries.

Services like Google VPN or Nest Aware should be available in all markets (where possible), not just the UK or select countries. Keep storage and lifestyle services separate from forced AI bundles: Give users the option to include AI perks, but don’t make it mandatory for higher-tier plans.

Give users the option to include AI perks, but don’t make it mandatory for higher-tier plans. Transparent tiers: Re-categorize plans, make the tiers more transparent based on actual included services, and eliminate vague labels like “AI Ultra.”

Re-categorize plans, make the tiers more transparent based on actual included services, and eliminate vague labels like “AI Ultra.” Family sharing simplification: Make it easy to combine storage and YouTube Premium under one plan for multiple users.

What does your ideal Google One subscription look like? Head to the comments and tell us what your ideal Google One subscription would look like. Are you satisfied with the current setup, or would you prefer more control over what you’re paying for?

If you could design your own Google One plan, which of these approaches would you pick? 7 votes Simple: Just storage + YouTube Premium, Fitbit, Nest Aware 43 % Base plan as above, but add AI tools only if you want them. 14 % Build-Your-Own: Start with a blank slate and add exactly the services you want. 43 % Others (discuss in comments) 0 %

Follow