Why I skipped the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a cheaper alternative

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs numerous improvements over its predecessor, especially in the hardware department. There are lots of things going for it, namely an improved camera array on the back, a more powerful chipset, an enhanced hinge mechanism, and a thinner form factor bundled with much larger displays.

However, as much as I like the look and feel of the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, it has a pretty hefty price tag. As someone whose Galaxy Z Fold 4 broke after 3 years of heavy use, it was time for an upgrade. But price aside, there was something about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that made me feel it wasn’t the right choice for me, so I kept looking for alternatives until I found something that was a perfect match — the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs too much

Instead of waiting around and shelling out an eye-wateringly high $2,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, I decided to pick up a second-hand Galaxy Z Fold 6 for about half the price of when it was new. The catch? It didn’t come with the original box, but the phone itself was in pristine condition. It didn’t even have a single scratch or any marks on it. Having looked at the serial number and the number of charges in settings, it was likely only used for a week or two before its previous owner decided to part ways with it.

The results? It was a simple, effective, and excellent decision that I can stand by, even today, many months later. And while I appreciate all the new innovations of the Fold 7, it just seemed absurd to spend so much on a phone, especially knowing that its value will likely depreciate by half in just a year.

The S Pen is useful, despite its lack of dedicated placement

The S Pen is a tool that you’ll either love or never use. In my case, it’s something I’ve always loved, especially as I always enjoyed drawing, doodling, and signing documents. Using it on a large canvas, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, offers ample opportunities, making it a worthwhile tool in my belt.

Whether I’m editing a photo, shooting a video of my screen — where I don’t want to show my hands and fingers obscuring my screen, taking up a considerable amount of space in front of a camera — or if I’m solely looking for a more convenient way of using my device, the S Pen has often come in handy on numerous occasions. And while I have to admit that it’s not something I use every day, I try to think of my phone as a Swiss army knife.

Having all the tools and features at my disposal makes my life and work more balanced. It’s easier to manage, and I’ve become accustomed to it, having used several Galaxy Z Fold models over the past few years. The S Pen — especially on the Fold series — is far from perfect, but it delivers exactly what it promises, and the experience I need.

After years of using the Fold, the S Pen has become an essential accessory that unlocks my phone’s potential, balancing my workflow.

The only problem with the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold series has always been its placement. Samsung never quite figured out where to put it and always faced physical challenges in incorporating it properly. While the most recent additions made it better, smaller, and more convenient, it always felt like an afterthought.

I wasn’t surprised to see the Fold 7 didn’t have it. It was only a matter of time before it was replaced with a better hinge mechanism and a slimmer, more comfortable form factor that benefits the entire device — and opens the possibility for millions of additional users to experience the world of foldables. Still, it’s a tool that makes sense to have on a large foldable, and I’m rooting for it to make a comeback in future Fold generations.

If you’re facing a similar dilemma, my recommendation would be to evaluate whether you could take advantage of the S Pen. If you’re happy with a standard smartphone form factor, your best option is to buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, if you’re looking for the best foldable with a massive canvas, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers the experience you desire. That’s what I chose. For everyone else, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains the ultimate foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still a solid all-rounder

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has aged very well. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, still runs as well as it did when it came out in 2024. Galaxy AI, multitasking, and graphics-intensive games all run efficiently and without a hitch. What’s more, several new software features in One UI 8 have trickled down to this older generation, giving the Fold 6 some new tricks to keep it up to date with the latest foldable rivals.

The Fold 6 is still on track to receive 6 more years, 7 years originally from the release date, of OS and security updates, making it an excellent option for many more years to come. Despite some of its drawbacks, the Fold 6 remains one of my favorite foldable smartphones in 2025, thanks to its amazing value, versatility, and stellar performance.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers significant improvements over the Fold 6, particularly when it comes to the far more comfortable and larger cover and main displays, it’s still pretty hard to recommend a device with such a hefty price tag. Of course, if you have the budget, and you don’t see yourself caring about the S Pen stylus, and want the latest and the greatest, the Fold 7 is still the phone I’d recommend you buy.

But for everyone else who might not want or need the thinnest and lightest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains not just a viable alternative, but a great bang for your buck, with an excellent set of features, and the opportunity to use a stylus.

