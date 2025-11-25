I just bought an Oura Ring 4 for $49. Here's how you can too

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We still have a few days before Thanksgiving, but that hasn’t stopped Black Friday deals from going into full swing. There are some pretty great deals on phones, smart home gadgets, and more, but one of the best — by far — is this one I found for the Oura Ring 4.

Earlier this month, Oura kicked off its Black Friday sale with a $100 discount on the Oura Ring 4, bringing it from $349 down to just $249. That’s already a solid promotion, but what if I told you that you could buy an Oura Ring 4 for even less? How much less? How does $49 sound?

Yes, you read that correctly — $49. No, it’s not a typo. It’s a very real deal you can get right now, and I’m going to show you how.

How to buy an Oura Ring 4 for $49 during Black Friday

Joe Maring / Android Authority

First things first, you need the American Express Platinum credit card to be eligible for this deal. The Platinum card has an annual fee of $895, so if you don’t already have it, I wouldn’t recommend getting it just to score this Oura deal. However, if you’re already an Amex Platinum cardholder or were planning to get the card for another reason, this deal is for you.

Assuming you have the Platinum card, the next step is to open the American Express app and enroll in the $200 Oura credit that was added to the card earlier this year. To do so. Open the Amex app. Tap the Membership tab on the bottom navigation bar. Scroll down to the Explore Benefits section. Tap View All. Scroll down the page and tap $200 Oura Ring Credit. Tap the checkbox near the bottom of the page. Tap Enroll Now. Tap Done on the page confirming your enrollment.

With this done, you’re now eligible to receive a $200 statement credit on your Platinum card when buying an Oura Ring on Oura’s website. This is a great credit on its own, but when you combine it with Oura’s Black Friday savings, that’s where the magic happens.

Next, head to the Oura website and buy an Oura Ring. The credit works with every finish available, so it doesn’t matter if you buy the basic silver color or go all out with rose gold. When you add the $200 credit with the Black Friday savings, the final price for every Oura Ring 4 version works out as follows: Silver — $49 (down from $349)

Black — $49 (down from $349)

Stealth — $99 (down from $399)

Brushed Silver — $99 (down from $399)

Gold — $149 (down from $499)

Rose Gold — $149 (down from $499) I personally went with the silver color. I think it looks really nice, and since it’s one of the cheaper finishes available, the effective price of just $49 is too good to pass up.

Finally, a couple of important reminders to ensure you get the $200 credit. First, you need to buy the Oura Ring from Oura’s website; buying it from Amazon, Best Buy, or another retailer won’t work. Second, you need to pay for the ring with your Amex Platinum card. That might sound obvious, but it’s worth reminding.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

And that’s all there is to it! Your card will be charged the full amount you see on Oura’s website, but within a few days, you’ll get a $200 statement credit on your account. American Express says it can take up to eight weeks for the credit to post, so don’t worry if you don’t see it immediately.

Oura’s Black Friday sale is active until December 1, and there’s no expiration date for the $200 statement credit on your Platinum card. In fact, the $200 credit resets every year, so if you want to buy another ring during next year’s Black Friday sale, you can.

This is by far the best deal you’ll find on the Oura Ring 4 this year, and if you’ve been thinking about picking one up, this is the time to do it.

Oura Ring 4 Oura Ring 4 Thinner design • Refreshed app experience • Smarter health sensing MSRP: $399.00 The top smart ring gets an upgrade. The Oura Ring 4 is the biggest rival to the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The new generation features upgraded hardware and a sleeker design and pairs with a refreshed Oura app for an improved software experience. See price at Amazon

