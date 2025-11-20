The best smart ring you can buy just got an epic $100 price drop!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Smart rings are one of the hottest new tech accessories in recent years. In this now fiercely competitive field, we named the Oura Ring 4 as the best overall smart ring, which makes the Black Friday deal that dropped today all the more enticing. The sale just dropped the device from its normal $349 price to just $249, marking an impressive 29% off retail and easily a record for its lowest price to date. Oura Ring 4 for $249 (29% off)

What makes the Oura Ring 4 stand out is its elegant all-titanium design, offering a fusion of durability and elegance. The ring isn’t just about looks, though — it’s a powerhouse when it comes to features. With Bluetooth support and water resistance up to 328 feet, it goes beyond just tracking your blood oxygen, sleep, and heart rate. The device also tracks your activity, providing you with information about your daily calorie burn. Despite its small size, users particularly appreciate its comfort and the detailed feedback it provides on sleep patterns.

The company recommends using their sizing kit to ensure a perfect fit, but this is a fantastic opportunity to own the best smart ring available. The link above takes you to the deal.

