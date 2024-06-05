Humane AI Pin users warned of fire safety risk from its charging case

Below is the full email from Humane AI:

Dear Customer,

Out of an abundance of caution, we are reaching out today to ask that you immediately stop using and charging your Charge Case Accessory due to an issue with certain battery cells for the Charge Case Accessory.

Upon receiving a single report of a charging issue while using a third-party USB-C cable and third-party power source, we identified a quality issue with the battery cell supplied by a third-party vendor used in your Charge Case Accessory.

Our investigation determined that the battery supplier was no longer meeting our quality standards and that there is a potential that certain battery cells supplied by this vendor may pose a fire safety risk. As a result, we immediately disqualified this battery vendor while we work to identify a new vendor to avoid such issues and maintain our high quality standards.

The issue identified is isolated only to certain battery cells used in the Charge Case Accessory and is not related to the Charge Case Accessory hardware design.

Importantly, Humane’s AI Pin, its Battery Booster(s), and Charge Pad are not affected as the disqualified vendor does not supply batteries or any other components of those Humane products and are safe for continued use.

While we know this may cause an inconvenience to you, customer safety is our priority at Humane. We design AI Pin and related accessories with safety top of mind, and rigorously test and certify them to applicable US and international safety standards.

We appreciate your understanding and will be providing you with two additional months free of the Humane subscription.

Rest assured we are committed to your safety and satisfaction and will share additional information when we have concluded our investigation.

The Humane Team