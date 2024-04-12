Humane AI Pin reviews are in revealing the truth behind the hype

Humane has been much talked about for its new AI Pin, a lapel clip-on device that makes big promises of replacing your smartphone screen with an AI-powered helper. We interviewed Humane’s founders at MWC 2024 and had a sneak peek at the AI Pin and some of its functionalities, but at the time, we weren’t even allowed to hold the thing, let alone operate it. Even so, we had our doubts about how Humane would manage to convince people to spend $700 on such niche, untested technology.

Now, a set of reviews for the device are in, and they sure don’t inspire confidence. The Verge’s review says the AI Pin simply “doesn’t work.” The publication calls it out for being a “thoroughly unfinished” product. It’s “so totally broken in so many unacceptable ways that I can’t think of anyone to whom I’d recommend spending the $699 for the device and the $24 monthly subscription,” writes Verge’s David Pierce.

Neither the hardware nor the software of the Humane AI Pin works as intended, Pierce notes in his review. He writes that the device is slow, missing the ability to execute basic commands, and inconvenient to wear.

The laser display is nearly useless outdoors in normal sunlight CNET

“It’s too frustrating for everyday use,” writes CNET’s Scott Stein. He notes that the projector display takes a few attempts to pop up, and when it does, it’s frustrating to use.

“Depending on where you’ve put your pin, the throw distance and angle can shift, requiring a different hand angle. Pinching can feel a bit awkward, especially when keeping your palm open. Unfortunately, the laser display is nearly useless outdoors in normal sunlight.” Stein writes.

CNET also shared a similar experience as The Verge, stating that the AI Pin lacks a basic understanding of commands, something Humane should have ensured before shipping out the units for testing.

Reviewers also found that the translation doesn’t work as intended. The Verge’s Victoria Song tried asking the Humane AI Pin if it had lunch in Japanese and to translate lyrics to children’s songs in Japanese and Korean. The device failed her tests miserably.

Humane says forthcoming updates will fill in the gaps and make the device much more usable.

Moreover, reviewers weren’t happy that the AI Pin doesn’t sync with a phone. We also noted this in our first impressions of the device.

“Instead of a phone app, the Humane AI Pin has a web dashboard where all my AI requests, photos and videos, and services are managed. While I appreciate the ambition of what Humane is doing, it makes me feel like I’m starting my digital life all over again,” writes CNET’s Stein.

Wired also called the device “too bare bones” and “not all that useful.” Moreover, multiple publications pointed out that the pin gets too hot for comfort — definitely not something you would want stuck so close to your chest.

While there seem to be many problems with Humane’s AI Pin right now, the company has promised that forthcoming updates will fill in the gaps and make the device much more usable. We’re yet to review the device ourselves and are hoping we have better news for you by the time it comes to our hands.

